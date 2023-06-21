Will Ospreay Comments On Kenny Omega’s Lack of IWGP US Title Defenses

In an interview with NJPW’s official website, Will Ospreay commented the lack of IWGP US title defenses from Kenny Omega, who beat him for the belt at Wrestle Kingdom in January. The two will have a rematch on Sunday at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Here are highlights:

On his mindset heading into the match: “Revenge, man. People don’t understand, but there was so much pressure put on me at the Tokyo Dome. Like, I won’t say the name of the NJPW legend that I walked past, but before I went out there for the match, but he said ‘remind him what New Japan is all about’. That pressure was put on me, that responsibility was put on me to fly the flag. It just angers me, because I just knew that once my head bounced off that turnbuckle from the DDT on the top rope, and I felt the blood dripping down my head, I knew I was in danger; but it was only after taking the Dragon suplexes in the ring that I knew I wasn’t going to win this match. I knew, I just didn’t have my wits about me. I was fighting with everything I had, but I knew I was done. And that’s heart breaking, because I kept fighting, I kept trying, but I really felt I’d let my side down. I had a responsibility, but I fell at the hurdle, and even though everyone said that the match was incredible, that doesn’t matter to me. What matters to me was that my family were at home watching that match. My mum had to turn it off half way through because she knew it was done, my missus, and like, the kid’s asking how the match went, but I can’t tell him. I can’t show him what happened. When I came home I had a scar here and there from the table because he was mashing my head through a table. So what do you think my mindset’s going to be? I just need revenge, man. I just want… I want to make him feel the same things he made me feel. The Tokyo Dome was fully behind me, because they saw everything that I sacrificed during the pandemic. I want him to feel the same thing, so I have to do it on (his) home territory. I’ve got to do it at Forbidden Door. I’ve got to do it in Toronto, I’ve got to do it in front of Canada.”

On his shoulder: “I still have some issues. So my injury was a partial pectoral tear, but because of that my shoulder does come out a little bit. The AC joint pops in and pops out. It’s normally, when I faced Tana, it was absolutely fine, but when I went in this (upward) motion, I can’t get my arm up all the way. So it was only in the Stormbreaker motion, that’s when I feel a pop sensation. So after that I had to put my shoulder back in. Thankfully no major, major damage, but…I’ve got a deformity up here as well, so I’ve got like a hole in my chest. That’s going to take longer to heal, obviously, but I just feel like the time’s now, the momentum’s on my side. There isn’t anybody racking up the wins like I am, or putting up the caliber of matches like I am. I feel it, my time’s now, and I’ve just got to do it.”

On Omega not defending the title: “Well I mean, it’s not their property, so I don’t really blame them. I take full responsibility for that, it’s my job and my obligation to make sure it stays with our wonderful Lion Mark and on that blue canvas. But it is what it is. When you put the title on the line against all comers and all challengers… I don’t represent the flag that’s on that belt, but I represent the work ethic behind it. The work ethic behind that title I guess has gone since it’s gone to Kenny, but once again, it’s not their obligation. AEW aren’t part of the IWGP committee, it’s not their obligation to host title defences. I’m sure it’s a hassle to get even Jeff Cobb to come over for a title match. It must be a pain in the arse, and their focusing on the Elite and trying to stop people from fighting each other backstage, do you know what I mean? So once again, I take full responsibility, that’s my fault. All that rehab I did, all the incredible matches I had with Finlay, and Naito and Shota, I’ve got to get it back. And I will, it’s my red leather and gold, and I’ll get it back.”