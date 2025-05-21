– Speaking to Josh Martinez with Superstar Crossover, AEW star Will Ospreay discussed being diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum and autism when he was 27, and how learning the diagnoses was a huge weight off of his shoulder. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ospreay on being diagnosed with autism and ADHD: “It was kind of a weight off my shoulders, but it was never a weight I wanted lifted while I was over in Japan. While it was hard, it was one of the things where I kind of had a moment of retaliation and an understanding, in ways, where I could find out what my triggers were whenever I got overstimulated, and I could try and figure out how to counterbalance it.”

On taking great pride and responsibility as serving as a role model to young people with similar struggles: “Sometimes I do like keeping my head down about it because I never want to be front and center of these situations, but I feel like it is so cool that there are young boys now that are coming up to me trying to live out somewhat of their dream. So I take it with great pride and great responsibility, and I just hope I don’t let anybody down when I do any of this.”

Will Ospreay is scheduled for action later this weekend at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. He faces Hangman Page in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on Sunday, May 25. The pay-per-view card will be held at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.