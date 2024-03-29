Will Ospreay On His Win Over Katsuyori Shibata, Sends Message To Bryan Danielson

Will Ospreay picked up a win over Katsuyori Shibata on AEW Dynamite, and he addressed the win after the show. Ospreay beat Shibata ahead of his match with Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty and he spoke in AEW digital exclusive posted online after the episode.

“The beauty of this is myself and Bryan look at Shibata as the measuring stick of what professional wrestling is,” Ospreay said (per Wrestling Inc). “If you watch what Bryan Danielson did when he faced Shibata, because I remember it, the guy got a quick flash victory.”

He continued, “You want to know the difference between my victory? I took all that punishment, no ones got that endurance like I’ve got endurance, and how did I beat him today? Storm Driver, Hidden Blade, 1-2-3, wasn’t flash, wasn’t a fluke victory, it was just me being the better wrestler.”

AEW Dynasty takes place on April 21st and airs live on PPV, Triller TV+, Bleaer Report, and YouTube.