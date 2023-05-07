– PROGRESS Wrestling today issued a statement that the Swords of Essex, Will Ospreay and Paul Robinson, will be returning to both PROGRESS and TNT Extreme Wrestling after a “comprehensive investigation.” Both talents will be welcomed back as a team or as individuals to both promotions.

PROGRESS’ announcement noted that Ospreay and Robinson complied with all their requests and took all internal feedback. Both wrestlers were involved in past controversies that led to their long hiatuses from the promotions. You can see the announcement below:

Will Ospreay and Paul Robinson, also known as the Swords of Essex, will be returning to PROGRESS Wrestling and TNT Extreme Wrestling. After a comprehensive investigation in which both talent complied with all requests and after taking on board all feedback internally, both TNT Extreme Wrestling and PROGRESS Wrestling now look forward to welcoming back both talent as a team or as individuals to each respective promotion.

PROGRESS had previously parted ways with Robinson in February 2021, stemming from allegations during the #SpeakingOut movement. Robinson later denied many of the allegations against him in a post that month on the PROGRESS Facebook fan page.

Ospreay’s last match in PROGRESS took place in 2019. Previously, there were allegations claiming Ospreay was partially responsible for the wrestler Pollyanna being blacklisted by other wrestling promotions. Ospreay denied the allegations of blacklisting her (h/t Fightful).