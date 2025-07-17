wrestling / News
Will Ospreay Reportedly Set To Take Time Off
July 16, 2025 | Posted by
Will Ospreay is set to take some time off, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Ospreay being stretchered out during the main event of All In: Texas was done as a storyline reason.
According to the report, Ospreay has been banged up and is expected to take time off. While an exact timetable is not known, the sources indicated that he will be out for over a month.
More Trending Stories
- Pat McAfee Reveals Why He Stepped Away From WWE, Explains He Was Mentally Exhausted
- CM Punk Reveals Vince McMahon ‘Ghosted’ Him Regarding a WWE Return After Meeting With Him and Triple H
- More Backstage Details on TNA Teasing Return of AJ Styles at Slammiversary 2025
- Tony Khan Reveals How Far Back He Planned for Hangman Page To Dethrone Jon Moxley