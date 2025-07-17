wrestling / News

Will Ospreay Reportedly Set To Take Time Off

July 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Will Ospreay AEW Dynamite 6-4-25 Image Credit: AEW

Will Ospreay is set to take some time off, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Ospreay being stretchered out during the main event of All In: Texas was done as a storyline reason.

According to the report, Ospreay has been banged up and is expected to take time off. While an exact timetable is not known, the sources indicated that he will be out for over a month.

