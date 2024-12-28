Will Ospreay Credits RevPro Founder With Helping Him Mature

Will Ospreay credits RevPro founder Andy Quildan for helping him grow as a person throughout his career. Ospreay’s rise to the top of the independent scene came through his work at RevPro in the UK, and he spoke in the new RevPro: How To Start A Revolution documentary about how much Quildan helped him mature and learn from mistakes he would make.

“I feel like there are so many times that I drop the ball, and I’m aware that I drop the ball,” Ospreay began (per Fightful). “And having to come back to RevPro with my tail between my legs, having to prove myself, not only to the wrestlers, but to fans, and to Andy, because Andy’s the one that got me over to New Japan in the first place.”

He continued, “There’s so many times that I feel like I’d let him down, whether it was… from anything that i did on social media to even attitude backstage. So he’s allowed me to, just to grow up, I feel like he’s allowed me to be a young man in wrestling and slowly mature.”

Ospreay is of course now in AEW, where he is set to compete in the semifinals of the Continental Classic tournament at tonight’s Worlds End.