– During the AEW Dynasty post-show media scrum, Will Ospreay said he missed a doctor’s call after Bryan Danielson was hurt during their match tonight at AEW Dynasty. According to Ospreay, Danielson was hurt after Ospreay hit him with the Storm Driver ’91. Ospreay apologized for the injury and for missing the doctor’s call on Danielson. He also said he’d be retiring the move. Below are some highlights:

Will Ospreay on Danielson getting hurt: “A little bit of a dampener on how the dust has settled now. I’ve reviewed the footage myself. It seemed that Bryan got hurt on the Storm Driver, and I didn’t see the doctor call. The referee called for the doctor, and I didn’t see it. So, I want to apologize on that. Obviously, within the confines of wrestling, I do go like I said, in the ring, it’s your life versus mine, until you kind of see it in the face of what I did. And I feel awful about this, so even though 90% of the time that move’s been absolutely fine, seeing the damage that it’s kind of done, I’m gonna retire using the Storm Driver ’91.”

On why he won’t continue using the move: I don’t think it’s right for me to continue using it after seeing what it did to Bryan, someone who I’ve got huge amounts of respect for. This is a dream match. This is something I’ve wanted since I was a kid, bruv. So, to see see the outcome, although I’m happy everyone enjoyed the match, I’m kind of disappointed in myself. So once again, I apologize to Bryan. I apologize to AEW medics. I apologize to Tony [Khan], and yeah, other than that, any questions?”

According to a report by Fightful Select, the injury spot with Bryan Danielson in his match with Ospreay was a “planned” spot, and the injury appears to be a kayfabe storyline injury. Tony Khan noted during press conference to Ospreay after his comments that Danielson is doing “okay.”

