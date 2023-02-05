– At today’s NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo event, Will Ospreay picked up a win over Taichi in a singles match. After the match, during a backstage interview, he gave his respect to Taichi for a hard-fought match and also spoke about adding a STARDOM faction for The United Empire. Below are some highlights and a clip:

Will Ospreay on Taichi: “That’s the hardest you’ve ever fought Taichi-san. Please take it from me, do not be disheartened by this loss. You have a huge responsibility on your hands being the frontman of your faction. I really do want you to do well because I’ve been on this journey with you, and you guys did it on your own, but you picked the wrong guys to fight with. Taichi, you’re out there, my god, never seen anything like that from you before. I can think even you can admit sometimes you were coasting a little bit. And now the spotlight is on you, congratulations, you do deserve it. You do deserve to be in this competition with who are the best wrestlers in the world today. This is a problem my friend, just because I lost the United States Championship doesn’t mean that I’m easy prey. When it comes to New Japan, there’s the bar. That’s me. Right up there on another level. And everyone else here is just below me. It’s only a matter of time before the billy goat stands on top of the wrestling world today.”

Ospreay on wanting to make the United Empire global: “We want the United Empire to be global. For that, we’re gonna need some more people, some more wrestlers. I’d like to get a STARDOM faction United Empire group. Big plans are coming for the United Empire. Hopefully, we can work something out.”