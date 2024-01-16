Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander to Air on This Week’s TNA Impact

– TNA Impact returns to TV later this week, and TNA has announced that Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander, which was taped on Sunday for the TNA Snake Eyes TV tapings, will air on Thursday, January 18. You can see the match announcement below.

The return of TNA Impact airs on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST on Thursday. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Will Ospreay vs. Josh Alexander

* Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz