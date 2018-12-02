Will Ospreay vs. Neville Set For RevPro High Stakes Event

– Will Ospreay will be facing the former Neville at RevPro’s High Stakes show on February 15th, 2019. The promotion posted to Twitter to announce that Ospreay will face the man once again known as PAC at the event, which takes place in London.

In August, after PAC’s WWE contract had expired, Ospreay had called for a match on social media in a post that read simply, “Give. Me. PAC.”