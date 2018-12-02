wrestling / News
Will Ospreay vs. Neville Set For RevPro High Stakes Event
December 2, 2018 | Posted by
– Will Ospreay will be facing the former Neville at RevPro’s High Stakes show on February 15th, 2019. The promotion posted to Twitter to announce that Ospreay will face the man once again known as PAC at the event, which takes place in London.
In August, after PAC’s WWE contract had expired, Ospreay had called for a match on social media in a post that read simply, “Give. Me. PAC.”
Whilst we are at it don’t forget HIGH STAKES 2019 mailing list pre-sale starts tomorrow & you probably don’t want to miss it… pic.twitter.com/M3zQdQsvo4
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) December 2, 2018