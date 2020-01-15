Will Ospreay Wants ROH To Bring Back The Pure Title

In a post on Twitter, Will Ospreay posted about his love of the ROH Pure Championship and how he wishes they’d bring it back. The Pure title was around from 2004 to 2006. It had its own special rules, which consisted of matches with only three rope breaks, no closed-fist punches to the face, and a twenty count on the outside instead of ten.

Things kinda different now but I love the design of it and the rules that went with it. Be cool if they bought it back with updated rules. Might need to update the rules a little bit. But I think the lineage and history of bouts behind it could bring out a whole new style in pro wrestling that’s been missing.

The ROH Twitter account then asked their fans if they agreed with Ospreay: