William Regal On Claudio Castagnoli Joining AEW, What Other Wrestlers Can Learn From Him

On a recent edition of Gentleman Villain, William Regal discussed Claudio Castagnoli joining AEW, what other wrestlers can learn from him, and much more. You can read his comments below.

William Regal on Claudio Castagnoli joining AEW: “Absolutely wonderful. I’ve talked, and I believe it was on Renee [Paquette]’s podcast about how much I think of Claudio. Incredible talent. He’s one of my favorite people. I think he’s one of the great professionals of the world and everybody can learn from him just if they only watch the way he carries himself backstage. We could do a whole podcast on my admiration for Claudio. He’s a pro through and through. He’s incredible – everything about him. The way he carries himself, what he’s gone through, how he’s got to this point in his life just getting to America. I really do think he is quite possibly – when I say he is the very best professional around today and maybe as much as anybody ever. He’s so good at his job – the way he conducts himself, his intelligence, his willingness to help younger talent, his willingness to do what’s right in the job. He speaks six languages.

On what other wrestlers can learn from him: “To have him on AEW is incredible for everybody. Not just as a wrestler, but just for the way he conducts himself. If you can’t as a young wrestler look at him and take lessons, perhaps you shouldn’t be in this job. Perhaps it’s time you need to go and get a job somewhere else. Just look at him and the way he looks and dresses and his manners. That’s what everybody should strive to be, in my opinion. He’s got everything that’s good about wrestling.

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Gentleman Villain with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.