William Regal Comments on Dick Slater’s Passing

It was reported earlier today that Dick Slater passed away at age 67. NXT GM William Regal has commented on his passing…

Very sad to hear of the passing of Dick Slater. A great Pro and foe when we were in WCW together. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) October 18, 2018

Dirty Dick Slater, Bunkhouse Buck with Colonel Robert Parker and for a time Terry Funk were my favorite group to watch or wrestle when I was in WCW. People who normally boo’d them loved them beating up the snobby English team that I was apart of. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) October 18, 2018

I was fortunate enough to be stood in the back of a tiny studio at the CNN center in Atlanta when @TheGeneOkerlund interviewed them and they went off on 5 min rambling tale about a milk maid and a goat in a barn in https://t.co/0nwj0GO1HW never made the air!! — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) October 18, 2018