William Regal Posts Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly Altercation Video, Promises Steps Will Be Taken

Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly got into another fight, and it’s coming with consequences from William Regal. Regal posted a video of Cole and O’Reilly getting into a brawl at an MMA gym after Cole confronted O’Reilly, which you can see below. Regal stated that he will take steps to “settle this matter” on this week’s NXT, writing:

This was sent to me by the authorities earlier. For the sake of both men’s safety and #WWENXT , this cannot continue. @AdamColePro and @KORcombat will be at the CWC tomorrow night, and I promise steps will be taken to settle this matter.