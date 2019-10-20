wrestling / News

William Regal Praises Shorty G: ‘As Good a Wrestler As It Comes’

October 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shorty G Chad Gable

– William Regal had some high praise for Shorty G, the former Chad Gable, on Twitter. Following the promo on Smackdown where Gable impressed his new gimmick and dubbed himself “Shorty G,” Regal posted to Twitter and said put over the Smackdown star:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chad Gable, William Regal, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading