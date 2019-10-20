William Regal Praises Shorty G: ‘As Good a Wrestler As It Comes’

– William Regal had some high praise for Shorty G, the former Chad Gable, on Twitter. Following the promo on Smackdown where Gable impressed his new gimmick and dubbed himself “Shorty G,” Regal posted to Twitter and said put over the Smackdown star:

This incredible young man and World class athlete( google his accomplishments) is as good a Wrestler as it comes. A truly tough ( you don’t get ears like that sleeping on hard pillows), polite, kind but a lion in both heart and deadly skill. https://t.co/0McAFxgnDe — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) October 19, 2019