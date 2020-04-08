William Regal to Announce ‘Breaking News’ On Wednesday’s The Bump

NXT General Manager William Regal will be making a breaking news announcement on this week’s episode of The Bump. The show’s Twitter account posted on Tuesday revealing that Regal will be a guest on the show and will be making an announcement of some sort. The details are not yet known regarding what Regal will be announcing, though one can obviously assume it will be related to NXT.

The episode will also feature Titus O’Neil and Bubba Ray Dudley as guests.