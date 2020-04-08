wrestling / News
William Regal to Announce ‘Breaking News’ On Wednesday’s The Bump
NXT General Manager William Regal will be making a breaking news announcement on this week’s episode of The Bump. The show’s Twitter account posted on Tuesday revealing that Regal will be a guest on the show and will be making an announcement of some sort. The details are not yet known regarding what Regal will be announcing, though one can obviously assume it will be related to NXT.
The episode will also feature Titus O’Neil and Bubba Ray Dudley as guests.
#WWENXT GM @RealKingRegal joins us with some breaking news regarding @WWENXT, TOMORROW on #WWETheBump! 🧐 pic.twitter.com/y0pdJJpWGi
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 7, 2020
#WWE Hall Of Famer & host of @SIRIUSXM's @BustedOpenRadio @bullyray5150 joins us! pic.twitter.com/dQQhPYvQqD
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 7, 2020
