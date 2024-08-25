Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii Beat Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway On AEW All In: Zero Hour

Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii were victorious over Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway on the AEW All In: Zero Hour pre-show. Nightingale and Ishii picked up the win over Statlander and Hathaway on the pre-show, with Ishii getting the pin on Hathaway. You can see highlights from the match below.

As a result of the win, Nightingale gets to pick the stipulation for her match against Statlander at AEW All Out.