wrestling / News
Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii Beat Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway On AEW All In: Zero Hour
Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii were victorious over Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway on the AEW All In: Zero Hour pre-show. Nightingale and Ishii picked up the win over Statlander and Hathaway on the pre-show, with Ishii getting the pin on Hathaway. You can see highlights from the match below.
As a result of the win, Nightingale gets to pick the stipulation for her match against Statlander at AEW All Out.
.@StokelyHathaway is living his best life. #AEWAllInLondon #ZeroHour
➡️ https://t.co/fqbprHfONr
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd pic.twitter.com/rKTVyZ5L6S
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 25, 2024
I love this team so much! @willowwrestles #AEWAllInLondon #ZeroHour
➡️ https://t.co/fqbprHfONr
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd pic.twitter.com/y8BRpcGqP9
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 25, 2024
BUSTED! @willowwrestles #AEWAllInLondon #ZeroHour
➡️ https://t.co/fqbprHfONr
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd pic.twitter.com/leNSKoFwwH
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 25, 2024
.@callmekrisstat wipes out Willow! #AEWAllInLondon #ZeroHour
➡️ https://t.co/fqbprHfONr
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd pic.twitter.com/IxCDaUL9wN
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 25, 2024
It was nice knowing you, Stoke… #AEWAllInLondon #ZeroHour
➡️ https://t.co/fqbprHfONr
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd pic.twitter.com/PEFPBlviZi
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 25, 2024
big bark BEST BITE 141 #AEWAllInLondon #ZeroHour
➡️ https://t.co/fqbprHfONr
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd pic.twitter.com/JVdIpinonF
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 25, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Recalls Getting Heat for Calling The Undertaker ‘Boring’ in Second WWE Promo
- Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW All In: Texas Announcement Is About TV Negotiations
- Bruce Prichard Explains Why He Liked Steve Austin Leading the Alliance
- Man Detained By Security After Protesting Hulk Hogan Appearance In Ohio