Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 21) Review 8.02.21  

Hey there everyone, it’s Monday and we’re here for another episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. This episode is set to be quite short, but features Sting and Darby Allin, Red Velvet, Kirs Statlander, and Lee Johnson. We’ve also got Eddie Kingston on commentary again, which is always a welcome bonus to a show. Alright, let’s get to it.

Up first we joke with Paul Wight about his t-shirt, which he has to wear after losing at poker against The Wingmen. I can’t stress enough how easily Kingston slots in with Wight and Schiavone, he’s a wonderful addition to the commentary team.

Match #1: Red Velvet vs. Angelica Risk

They trade arm wringers and escapes, then run the ropes and Velvet hits arm drags. Some knee strikes from Risk, then a kick in the corner, Velvet avoids a hip attack though and starts stomping Risk in the corner. Calf kick from Velvet, then fires up with clotheslines. Running meteora to the upper back from Velvet then a standing moonsault for a 2 count. Velvet hits the Final Slice to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Red Velvet won

Rating: Spaghetti. . . SQUASH

I’m still not a fan of that finisher, but that’s not a knock on Velvet I just think it’s a silly move. Risk didn’t look bad here, and Velvet continues to deliver.

Match #2: Lee Johnson w/ Dustin Rhodes vs. Marcus Kross

They tie up, and then trade arm wringers and escapes. Johnson hits a drop kick after they run the ropes. Small package from Kross then a few kicks. Kross wants a Kamehameha, but Johnson avoids it and lands a series of his own kicks, hits the Braindog and wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Lee Johnson won

Rating: Tatuma. . . SQUASH

Post match Miro shows up on the entrance ramp with a mic. Miro congratulates Johnson on his win, but you cannot take away what is his by divine right and at Homecoming he’ll put Johnson to rest.

A video package from Kris Statlander is up, she’s gracing all of our Earthling screens once again. She talks about coming back from her injury feels it’s time for her to become AEW women’s champion. Her relationship with Best Friends is up next, and she feels they have the strongest inter-species bond in the galaxy, they’re a melting pot of quirks that just works. Decent promo from Statlander.

David Crockett is on commentary for this one, he’s next to Eddie Kingston who’s marking out just a bit.

Match #3: Kris Statlander w/ Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta, and Orange Cassidy vs. Ashley D’Ambiose

They tie up, Statlander out wrestles Ashley for a bit, then trade arm wringers and escapes before Statlander starts cartwheeling around the ring. Ashley starts in with the strikes, but Statlander counters with a snap powerslam. Statlander gets an Electric Chair drop then a German suplex. The Big Bang Theory follows and Statlander wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kris Statlander won

Rating: Tschermak. . . SQUASH

They’re clearly heating up Statlander the way she’s been winning and the way commentary has been talking about her, I’m curious to see what she’ll be able to do on the big stage.

QT Marshall has joined commentary as Kingston has left, Crockett is still here. Marshall is about as much of an overused heavybag on commentary as he is at ringside.

Match #4: Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto vs. Rosario Grillo and Hunter Knott

Solo and Grillo start. This goes badly for Grillo, until Knott tags in and gets a few spots in on Solo, but Solo tags Comoroto who levels Knott with a clothesline. Death Valley Driver neckbreaker then he drops Knott with a one handed press slam. Solo back in, flying double stomp after a backbreaker connects and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Solo and Comoroto won

Rating: Verrucosa. . . SQUASH

Not much to say about this one.

Match #5: Yuka Sakazaki vs. Dani Jordyn

Jordyn tries to work the arm, but Yuka is able to out wrestle her but Jordyn is able to hit a shoulder block. Some rope running and Yuka hits a head scissors take down. Jordyn out of the ring, Yuka with a double springboard cannonball senton to drop Jordyn on the outside. Back in the ring Jordyn avoids a kick and hits a shotgun drop kick for a 2 count. Jordyn with some offense now, but Yuka fights back with a few kicks then a drop kick. Yuka with a kick in the corner, then a flying elbow for a near fall. Jordyn lands a super kick but gets caught with a slam off the ropes but she’s able to cut off the Magical Girl Splash and hits a suplex for a near fall. A spinning facebuster from Jordyn also gets a 2 count and she’s getting frustrated. Yuka catches her in a Small Package for a near fall, then a diving forearm for another 2 count. Sliding clothesline from Yuka only gets another near fall. Here’s the Rocket Launcher though and Yuka wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Yuka Sakazaki won

Rating: 1.5 stars

Decent enough match, some timing issues but they were relatively minor. Jordyn has been getting some more time lately and she’s doing her best to maximize it.

Match #6: Darby Allin w/ Sting vs. Bear Bronson w/ Bear Boulder

Allin opens with a drop kick and strikes, but Bronson tosses him off a few times. Bronson catches a flying Allin and drops him to the mat. Some kicks from Allin as he tries to keep Bronson off of him, he wont stop fighting but gets slammed down again then takes a running senton for a near fall. Bronson in control now working some clubbing blows before Allin fights back with some chops but Bronson over powers him and slings him into the corner chest first. A bear hug from Bronson but Allin fights free with strikes. Bronson is able to grab a rear waist lock and tosses Allin to the mat then starts laying in strikes. Allin back flips out of a back suplex and hits a chop block then a Code Red for a near fall. Bronson lays in some elbow strikes then front and back clotheslines to batter Allin then decapitates Allin with a lariat for a near fall. Bronson sets Allin on the top rope, a silly move, and climbs up there with him. Allin counters a back suplex with a cross body and both men are down. Allin goes for a sleeper hold on the mat, Bronson struggles to his feet but he’s up and cannonballs Allin into the corner. Both men fall out of the ring, Sting and Boulder stare off, no blows traded as they just each help their respective partners back into the ring. Bronson up first, he tries an Oklahoma Stampede but Allin fights free with a Stunner then a second rope back attack. A Coffin Drop follows and Allin wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Darby Allin won

Rating: 1.5 stars

They gave Bronson the appropriate amount given the size disparity, but ultimately Allin won as he probably should have. Decent overall match, Allin is quite adept at bouncing around and selling for larger opponents when he wants to.

Well that ends the show folks.