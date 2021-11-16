Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 37) Review 11.15.21  

Alright people time for more AEW Dark Elevation. Tonight the Gunn Club is in action, we’ll get to see an iteration of the Hardy Family Office, Ruby Soho has a match, and our main event features John Silver and QT Marshall in addition to some other bouts. Could be a decent episode, so let’s get to the action.

Tony Schiavone is back after missing last week, he’s flanked at the commentary desk by Paul Wight and Mark Henry.

Match #1 – Trios Match: Gunn Club (Billy, Colten, and Austin Gunn) vs. Nasty Russ, Shawn Cook, and T-Money

Billy and Cook start us out, Billy punches cook down with ease then tags in Austen. Cook catches Austen with a jawbreaker and tags Russ but Russ immediately gets cut off by Austen. Austen into the ropes then slams Russ down by the hair and tags Colten. Colten runs into a kick as Russ fights free and tags T-Money. Blind tag from Austin then he and Colten double team T-Money. Cook eats a clothesline from Colten then Billy tags in. Billy hits the Fame-Asser on T-Money and wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Gunn Club won in 2:22

Rating: Buttercup. . . SQUASH

Short and to the point, given how botchy Austin and Colten have been at times keeping their offense more basic here was a good call.

Match #2 – Trios Match: Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero, The Bunny, and Emi Sakura w/ Lulu Pencil and Mei Sugura vs. Riho, Skye Blue, and Ryu Mizunami

Riho and Emi get us going, Emi starts in with strikes and tosses Riho around but Riho fights back with a drop kick and tags Skye. They double team Emi but that only gets a 2 count. Running kick from Sky then Riho tags back in and now Emi takes a lariat from Ryo as well. The faces post on Emi but Lulu and Mei get involved. Nyla charges but Riho low bridges her then climbs up top and dives onto the pile of bodies at ringside. Riho heads up top but Vickie ties her up so Nyla can come over and toss her off to the mat. Emi takes over and grabs a Romero Special then drops Riho down. Double underhook backbreaker from Emi, then the low crossbody in the corner connects. Bunny tags in and starts laying in stomps. Riho fights back with a schoolboy for 2 then allegedly hits an enziguri and tags Ryo. Ryo runs wild, baits Bunny into taking out Nyla then Spears Bunny out of her boots. Kobashi chops from Ryo in the corner then an avalanche but that just gets 2. Bunny tries an O’Connor Roll but Skye tagged in blind then Riho hits Bunny with a 619. Emi takes out Riho as Nyla tags Bunny, Skye and Nyla trade blows as everything breaks down. Nyla counters a top rope hurricanrana into a Beast Bomb and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, and Bunny won in 5:35

Rating: 2 stars

The talent assembled here is legit, sadly these matches are more than a little repetitive though and that’s becoming an issue. It was nice to see Skye Blue featured like this though, she didn’t look out of place in there.

Match #3 – Trios Match: Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, The Blade, and Isiah Cassidy) vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Alan “5” Angels)

Angels is sans mask tonight, he starts against Cassidy. They trade arm drags, leg sweeps, then run the ropes again and Angels lands a kick then another arm drag and slows thins down. Grayson tags in, then Uno tags and Cassidy takes some triple team moves then Dark Order poses. Hardy tags in and stares off with Uno. Side headlock from Hardy then he and Uno trade shoulder blocks before Uno changes the angle and hits the shoulder block. Blade trips up Uno and then Hardy clips Unos leg and tags in Blade. Blade starts laying in strikes but Uno bites his hand and tags in Grayson. Grayson and Blade trade strikes with Grayson getting the better of things. Blade fights back with chops and strikes in the corner before Grayson lands a knee, but runs into a knee. Running elbow from Grayson drops Blade, but Blade drives Grayson to the corner. Grayson fights free but gets tripped and crotched on the ring post by Hard and Cassidy as Blade distracts the ref. Cassidy tags in and stomps Grayson down for a bit. Grayson fights back up to his feet but gets caught in a hurricarana then a clothesline. Cassidy lays in shoulder blocks in the corner then tags in Hardy. Hardy off the second rope with an elbow then a Side Effect for a 2 count. Hardy calls for The Leech, but Grayson flips out and hits a drop kick. Cassidy tags in, but Grayson drops him and Blade with a double Pele kick and tags Uno. Uno runs wild with strikes for a bit, including a neckbraker on Hardy. Angels tags in and flies onto Cassidy and Blade then hits Hardy with an enziguri. Standing Shiranui for Blade then Angels spears CAssidy on the apron. Angels hits a splash onto Blade but only gets 2 as Uno and Grayson take out Hardy and Cassidy. Blade fights back and tags in Cassidy, who hits a neckbreaker on Angels. Time for everyone to get their stuff in, eventually Angels hits a standing Spanish Fly on Cassidy but Cassidy counters his cover into a crucifix to pin and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Hardy Family Office won in 8:11

Rating: 2.5 stars

A few parts were spotty, but not a bad match at all. Dark Order seems to be resuming their lovable loser persona, but we’ll have to wait and see a bit how Hangman’s World Title reign might affect this.

Match #4: Andrade El Idolo w/ Jose vs. Lord Crewe

A cautious start from both men as they circle, then tie up and Andrade lands an elbow before grabbing a side headlock. Andrade keeps working the side headlock, then drops Crewe with a shoulder block and grabs the side headlock yet again. Crewe fights back with body shots, but he runs into a big boot. Andrade lays in stomps, I believe he has split his pants at the crotch. Andrade hits El Idolo (the hammerlock DDT) and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Andrade El Idolo won in 2:28

Rating: Golias. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash.

Match #5: Ruby Soho w/ Billy Roc vs. Charlie Kruel

Kruel plays pattycake with Ruby then lands a kick but Ruby fights back with an STO then an armdrag. Kruel fights up and lays in strikes but runs into a back elbow then Ruby drives her into the middle turnbuckle. Again Kruel fights back with an elbow but Ruby hits her with a knee, then a super kick and an enziguri. Ruby flattens Kruel with a back drop driver, hits the No Future and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ruby Soho won in 1:53

Rating: Hubbard. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash.

Match #6: QT Marshall vs. John Silver

Marshall is still sporting a bit of a shiner under his left eye after his match with 10 a few weeks ago. Marshall powders right away and gets a mic. He doesn’t care if Johnny’s Hungry, he’s one of the best professional wrestlers in AEW. OK then. Marshall gets back in the ring and they tie up, then Silver drops Marshall with a shoulder block. Marshall hits a mat return, Silver pops up and kicks him down with a roundhouse. They hit the ropes, Silver with a tilt a whirl armdrag then they run the ropes again and Silver hits a running back elbow. Marshall dumps Silver to the apron then catches him with a kick as Silver was getting back in the ring. Backbreaker from Marshall gets a 1 count. Silver starts fighting back with strikes, he comes off the second rope but Marshall catches him and hits a swinging backbreaker for a 2 count. More strikes from Marshall, but Silver fights back with a chop and more strikes. Kicks to the chest from Silver then a hit back body drop. Silver catches a jumping Marshall with a sit out powerbomb for a near fall. Marshall avoids a punt kick, hits a series of roll ups but Silver rolls through a back slide and this a series of kicks then runs into a pop up elbow. Marshall with an Argentinian backbreaker for a near fall. Marshall is annoyed, wants the Diamond Cutter but Silver shoves him off. Silver hits a kick to the head then a German suplex, seated super kick then a cutthroat neckbreaker for a near fall. Silver gets the Torture Rack and hits the Spin Doctor to pin and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: John Silver won in 6:22

Rating: 2.5 stars

This was definitely trending towards 3 star territory but a few slower spots combined with the overall runtime cut it down a bit. Still a solid match, Marshall is a good hand in the ring and these two worked well together.