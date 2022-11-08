Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 88) Review 11.07.22  

Well everyone, back to the land of Elevation tonight. We’ve got a longer episode this week, a little over an hour long though apparently they needed to cut about 5 minutes from the first airing until they reuploaded the video for some reason (that’s also the reason this is a bit late going up). But as far as action goes we’ve got Athena, the Factory, Tay Melo, Dante Martin, Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, and a main event of Angelico, The Butcher, and The Blade taking on Best Friends and Rocky Romero. Ian Riccaboni and Paul Wight are on commentary.

Match #1: Abadon vs. Amy Rose

Abadon stalks Rose, then yells at her to scare her and floors Rose with a clothesline. Low angle clothesline from Abadon, Rose fights back with a kick to the knee and a bulldog for a 1 count. Zombie sit up from Abadon then a kick to the head of Rose. Side kick from Abadon, then the Black Dahlia connects and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Abadon won in 1:43

Rating: Gem. . . SQUASH

Adequate squash, but only adequate.

Match #2 – ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title Match: (c) Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon and Brent Tate) vs. The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J, and Jeeves Kay) w/ Sonny Kiss and Parker Boudreaux

Dalton and Daivari start us off, Dalton intimidates Daivari then Castel just tags in Brent. They tie up and Daivari starts working some strikes to Brent and tags in Slim for a double back suplex. Brent hits an arm drag then an enziguri and tags in Brandon. Some corner offense from Brent and Brandon. Brent tags back in Slim takes a double Japanese arm drag. Brent goes up top but Daivari shoves him off and that allows Slim to hit a tornado kick off the ropes and take over. Kay tags in and Brent takes some tandem offense. Brent avoids a splash and tags in Dalton. Dalton runs wild on everyone for a bit with throws then he tosses Brent and Brandon out of the ring and onto the opponents on the outside several times. Boudreaux blocks a Bangarang allowing Daivari to hit a super kick. Kay with a Landslide but only a 2 count on the cover on Dalton. Kay accidentally takes out Daivari as Dalton moves, Dalton the blocks a diving DDT and hits a Bangarang to retain the titles.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dalton Castle and The Boys retained the titles in 5:25

Rating: 2 stars

Adequate as a match, but it really lacked heat from the crowd or any kind of intensity in the ring.

In the back Alex Reynolds talks about wrestling Kip Sabian later tonight. He brings up the talent of Sabian but brings up how desperate Sabian is for attention whereas Reynolds is a dark horse. That drives him to prove how good he is, and he hopes Sabian is ready. Generic promo from Reynolds.

Match #3: Athena vs. Abby Jane

Athena mocks the skirt on Jane, then grabs an arm wringer. Jane escapes and grabs her own arm wringer, which Athena counters into an arm drag. Arm drag from Jane then a drop kick and Jane lands some corner offense. Rolling elbow from Jane then a roundhouse kick but that just pisses off Athena who floors Jane with an elbow. They fight to the floor and Jane will trade with Athena, but that goes poorly for her then Athena posts Jane. Athena throws Jane into the ring steps, and mocks the ref counting them on the floor. Back in the ring Athena grabs a Bank Statement to get the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Athena won in 2:00

Rating: Giromontina. . . SQUASH

Post match Athena keeps the hold on, then yells at the ref and applies the Crippler Crossface. Some slaps to Jane as well before Athena heads out.

Jane showed some decent fire here, and while I appreciate Athena actually getting a character I can’t help but feel she’s going to be totally lost in the shuffle as a heel. That’s more on the state of the roster and the women’s booking/presentation than anything else though.

Match #4: Tay Melo w/ Sammy Guevara vs. Trish Adora

Some arm tosses from Tay then a roll up for a 2 count. German suplex from Tay, then a running knee strike. Adora fights back with strikes which annoys Tay who floors her with a pump kick. Some canoodling between Tay and Sammy but nothing comes of it. Adora hits an arm wringer takedown but misses a corner avalanche and Tay hits a series of running pump kicks in the corner. Tay-KO follows and we’re done here.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tay Melo won in 2:09

Rating: Lebanese. . . SQUASH

Good little squash, Adora continues to look pretty good in her appearances.

Match #5: Dante Martin vs. Eli Isom

They tie up then we get a clean break out of the corner. Another tie up, another clean break out of the corner as they’ve traded them now. Isom quickens the pace as they trade rolling takedowns and Isom gets a crucifix pin for a 2 count. They reset and shake hands after that exchange. Martin’s turn to grab a couple of roll ups for 2 counts then hits an arm drag. Isom fights back with body blows then grabs a Sunset Flip for 2. Kicks from Isom now then an arm drag and a scoop slam. Sliding clothesline from Isom gets a 2 count. Martin lands some strikes to take over but Isom avoids a flip and hits a back suplex neckbreaker for a 2 count. Martin lands a boot then some strikes and avoids a corner spear. Enziguri from Martin then a comically good looking top rope crossbody for a 2 count. Isom avoids a half nelson slam then catches Martin with a pop up Air Raid Crash for a near fall. Isom wants The Promise, but Martin slips free then flips over Isom and catches him with the half nelson slam but Isom rolls out of the ring. That just allows Martin to hit a springboard corkscrew plancha, then the Nose Dive connect to end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dante Martin won in 6:33

Rating: 3 stars

For Elevation, darn good match there. Isom can clearly hang and Martin’s athleticism remains bonkers.

Match #6 – Trios Match: The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, and Cole Karter) w/ Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto vs. Cheeseburger, Logan Easton Laroux, and Rhett Titus

Logan and Marshall start us off as Wight likens Marshall’s personality to a stepped on frog, which pops me if nothing else. Johnson tags in and grabs a side head lock. Logan counters with a side head lock takeover, then he catches another one off the ropes. Back suplex from Johnson to escape the hold. Karter tags in and grabs a side headlock then they hit the ropes but Logan trips him and grabs another side headlock. Titus tags in and controls Karter with a front headlock. Karter fights back with strikes but takes a money flip then Titus grabs another side headlock and tags in Cheeseburger. Cheeseburger grabs a side headlock then avoids a corner splash but runs into a clothesline. Marshall tags in and drops Cheeseburger with a punch. Johnson tags in and stomps on Cheeseburger in the corner. Karter tags in, hits a suplex and lands some mounted strikes. Cheeseburger fights out of the enemy corner and tags in Titus. Titus runs wild for a bit but Karter hits a blockbuster to slow things down. Marshall in for some abuse but he takes super kicks from Cheeseburger and Logan before Cheeseburger palm strikes Marshall out of the ring. On the outside Logan and Cheeseburger are taken out with cheap shots. Titus lands a boot but he’s alone and takes a botched three man 3D, then Marshall hits the Diamond Cutter (shoulders back, chest out) and picks up the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Factory won in 6:44

Rating: 1.5 stars

This way over stayed its welcome, it was slow, mostly uninteresting, and the crowd only seemed to be invested in Cheeseburger.

Marshall’s painfully generic post match promo is interrupted by grainy video featuring nails which unsettles everyone. That’s either for Darby Allin or Danhausen’s very evil, very evil iteration.

Match #7 – Tag Team Match: Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Myles Hawkins and Joe Keys

Kingston and Keys start us off, they tie up then break without incident. Keys with a shove, the crowd is with Kingston though. Arm wringer from Keys then a side headlock, Ortiz tags in blind and he lands a kick to Keys. Snap suplex from Ortiz then he tags Kingston back. Kingston hits a suplex of his own then tags out and we get a double suplex. Ortiz hits a jumping splash and poses. Keys with a back suplex into a backbreaker and tags in Hawkins. High jump into a double stomp from Hawkins, nice amplitude there. Ortiz drops Hawkins with a clothesline then tags in Kingston. STO and Russian leg sweep combo onto Hawkins, then Ortiz takes out Keys as Kingston applies the Stretch Plum and gets the tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Eddie Kingston and Ortiz won in 2:35

Rating: Pattypan. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash.

Kingston releases the Stretch Plum rather quickly after the tap, then runs out of the ring to get a chair and Ortiz has to take it away from him before he can use it. Ortiz is able to kind of keep Kingston from going after their opponents again and they both do the hip swivel thing for the crowd.

Match #8: Kip Sabian w/ Penelope Ford vs. Alex Reynolds w/ John Silver

They tie up then Alex grabs an arm wringer, Sabian tries to escape but Alex keeps him in the hold for a bit. Sabian gets a side headlock then they hit the ropes and Sabian lands a jumping calf kick. Drop kick from Reynolds then an uppercut to follow. More uppercuts from Alex in the corner then they hit the ropes again, Alex with a drop toe hold into the ropes and a drive by kick. Slingshot elbow drop from Alex gets a 2 count. Sabian is able to drop Alex into the second rope, but Alex fights back with a boot only to be shoved to the floor by Sabian. Punt kick from Sabian then a split legged moonsault onto both Alex and Silver. Back in the ring Sabian starts working the back of Alex. Alex fights back with a knee strike but Sabian with a roll through then a double stomp to retain control. Some strikes from Sabian then he and Alex start trading strikes. Corner strikes from Alex but Sabian follows him and Alex lands a clothesline then a double stomp to the back. Sabian lands an enziguri then a cannonball senton before he tries to conduct the crowd but that allows Alex to recover and land a rolling elbow then a dive onto the floor. Back in the ring Alex with a pop up knee strike then a Tiger Driver for a near fall. Alex puts Sabian on the top rope and follows him up, looking for a Stunner but Sabian bites him to get him away. Springboard DDT from Sabian, then the Anarchist Suplex connects but only a near fall on the cover. Sabian looks to climb the ropes again, he gets up top but Alex avoids a double stomp and tries a small package but Sabian counters into his own pin which gets the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kip Sabian won in 8:14

Rating: 2.5 stars

Solid enough match, it felt a little long down the stretch but didn’t hang around too long.

Match #9 – Trios Match: Angelico, The Butcher and The Blade w/ The Bunny vs. Rocky Romero and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) w/ Danhausen

Taylor and Angelico start things off. Angelico lands a kick then grabs an arm wringer, he and Taylor trade escapes then Taylor with a roll up for 2. Trent tags in and he and Taylor hit a double shoulder block. Blade tags in but gets chopped, Romero tags in and hits a diving double stomp then Trent follows up with a sliding clothesline. Romero lands some chops but Bunny trips him up which allows some cheap shots from the heels to take over. Butcher tags in and abuses Romero in a corner then hits a suplex. Angelico tags back in and stomps on Romero before he grabs a modified calf slicer which forces Romero to use the ropes to save himself. Butcher tags back in and lays in stomps. Romero fires back with chops, then Butcher chops him down. Butcher stops Romero from tagging out, Romero lands a kick but still can’t make the tag. Romero hits a running Shiranui after some awkward editing and then tags in Trent. Trent runs wild with some suplexes on Blade then a tornado DDT and sick kick but Angelico breaks up the pin. Angelico wipes out Taylor on the apron but Taylor responds with a knee strike then Angelico takes the Sole Food into a half nelson suplex. Triple knee to the Butcher then we get a group hug. Bunny sneaks in for a low blow to Trent as the ref is distracted, Blade then grabs a small package for a 2 count. Romero runs interference with a dive onto Angelico, another awkward bit of editing but it looks like Taylor distracts the ref so Danhausen can come in. Blade yells at Danhausen, but Danhausen curses him and then punches him in the dick. Trent follows up with the Dudebuster (belly to back piledriver) and gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Best Friends and Rocky Romero won in 7:20

Rating: 2.5 stars

I’m not sure what was up with the editing here but it was obvious and detracted from the overall match. Without those issues this might have hit 3 stars, but as it stands this wound up average.

Post match we get several celebrations from the victorious good guys.