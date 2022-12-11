Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 92B) Review 12.10.22  

Hey there people, here’s a special Elevation episode that was released ahead of Ring of Honor’s Final Battle. This one’s relatively short, and looks like it’s pretty promo heavy, which makes sense as you don’t want people to put too much risk out there before a big event. We’ve got stuff from The Kingdom, Athena, Top Flight, and Juice Robinson so let’s get to the action.

First a hype package for Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli, which is even funnier when you know how that match goes. Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight, and Matt Menard are on commentary as we head to the ring.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) w/ Maria Kanellis-Bennett vs. Sal Muscat and Ativalu

Taven and Ativalu start us off, and Taven with his usual heel schtick then some chops before he hits the ropes and lands a dropkick. There are some weird camera choices going on here. Muscat tags in, this goes poorly and Bennett tags in. Bennett with some chops in the corner then a rolling elbow. Taven back in and Muscat takes a Death Valley Driver into a knee strike from Taven. More double team moves to Muscat, a kick assisted backpack stunner in particular gets the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Kingdom won in 1:50

Rating: Green Hubbard squash

I’ve never really enjoyed The Kingdom, and this was no different, but it was an effective squash to be sure.

Hype promo for Athena vs. Mercedes Martinez. Athena feels like she’s finally herself for the first time in about eight years. Martinez says she made Athena given all the work Martinez has done for women’s wrestling. They bring up their past in SHIMMER which is a nice touch.

Match #2: Athena vs. Madi Wrenkowski

Nice to see Madi again. Some decent chants for Athena, then they tie up and Athena gives a clean break and then clobbers Madi with an elbow as she looks to re-engage. Madi tries a roll up for 1 then Athena starts laying in strikes and batters Madi to the mat. Fisherman’s Buster from Athena then the Crippler Crossface gets the submission.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Athena won in 1:40

Rating: Kiszombori squash

It’s nice to see Madi back, she was an occasional highlight for the early Elevation episodes. The overall squash was effective, and Athena looks to be winding up more of a tweener in general as people are gravitating towards her heelish persona.

Post match Athena hits a drop kick to send Madi out of the ring then rams her into the barricade before laying her out with a rolling elbow.

Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta promo. Garcia beat Wheeler when going through the toughest time of his career, now he’s even more focused now that he’s a sports entertainer. Yuta has learned he can’t trust Garcia and will win back his title. Garcia has come a long way on the mic, Yuta feels very bland by comparison.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: The Factory (Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto) vs. Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin)

Dante and Solo start us off, Dante catches a kick then hits a corner clothesline. Darius tags in and Solo eats some tandem offense. Solo avoids a suplex then Nick stalls out a move and tags in as Solo hits a Stun Gun. Nick with some punches then tags Solo back in for a drop kick assisted suplex. Darius fights back and lands a kick to Solo before tagging out. Dante gets to run wild for a bit then tags Darius back in and hits a tornado DDT for a 2 count as Nick breaks up the pin. Nick tries to powerbomb Dante, that goes poorly as Darius hits a hurricanrana. Darius avoids a tornado kick then Dante sort of hits a Nose Dive onto Nick and Solo which sets up an O’Connor Roll from Darius that gets the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Top Flight won in 3:35

Rating: 2 stars

Competitive enough to not be a squash I guess. This was short and pain by numbers, but it does help set up Top Flight vs. The Kingdom.

Video hype job for Juice Robinson vs. Samoa Joe. Juice talks about watching Joe beat the crap out of people for years, and thinks there’s no one better to make your name against than Joe. Joe’s history in ROH is brought up, and Juice talks about proving himself in NJPW for a few years. Well we’re all going to wake up to who he is after Final Battle.

Match #4: Juice Robinson vs. Hagane Shinno

Juice jumps Shinno at the bell and stomps on him. Mounted punches from Juice, Shinno fights back with strikes but he runs into a flapjack. Juice with a senton for a 2 count. Shinno knees his way out of a suplex then low bridges a charging Juice and follows up with an asai moonsault. Shinno gets a running start to send Juice back into the ring, then hits a springboard kick. Kicks from Shinno and a head kick then a yakuza kick in the corner. Juice fights back with a thumb to the eye and a corner clothesline. Juice has had enough of this and he hits a cannonball senton in the corner, followed by a powerbomb attempt but Shinno escapes and hits a hurricanrana. Western Lariat from Juice gets a near fall, then a piledriver follows and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Juice Robinson won in 4:27

Rating: 2.5 stars

Perfectly adequate match, Shinno has shown some decent chops in his two Elevation appearances. Juice isn’t a guy who I’ve ever really gotten, but he performed well here.