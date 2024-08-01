Winfree’s AEW Dynamite Review 7.31.24  

Hey everyone, Winfree tagging in for Acero tonight so let’s take a look at what’s going on in AEW land. We’re still building to All In and the big story for that event right now is Will Ospreay and Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s intensifying feud. MJF won the International title via cheating and renamed it the AEW American championship. Ospreay is taking on Lance Archer tonight and one has to imagine MJF and Ospreay will engage again in some capacity. Darby Allin vs. Adam Page is set, and Darby has a bunch of big matches set up for himself at Wembley stadium for the TNT title and an AEW world title shot at Grand Slam after threatening to light Jack Perry on fire to win Blood and Guts last week so he might just be eating some losses given that he’s already got those shots lined up. AEW world champion Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson have a date but haven’t interacted too much, Bryan earned his shot through the Owen Hart Invitational while Swerve sided with AEW against the Elite but now that all that’s behind us it’s time to get those two together to build to their match. Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander will be having a match, Mariah May and Toni Storm are still trying to kill each other, and the feud between Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker is still a thing I guess. We’ll get a trios match with The Conglomeration taking on Roderick Strong, Rush, and The Beast Mortos which doesn’t have a lot of narrative weight but should be action packed given the participants. We don’t know what’s up with Jon Moxley right now, The Acclaimed are angling for another title shot against the Bucks, Buddy Matthews is back and will be with the House of Black going after Christian Cage, and I’m sure Chris Jericho will be on hand to make things worse. Lots of spinning plates it seems, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing so let’s cut the preamble and get to the action.

First out comes MJF in some truly garish attire. MJF has a mic and puts on a bad southern accent to try and get cheap heat from the crowd, he doesn’t have a ton of success. He says he single handedly defeated Will Ospreay with ease and brought gold back to this great nation. He’ll be a one man militia defeating Ospreay again in London. So he wants decorum from the crowd and for them to rise for their American hero. Ospreay interrupts things and chases MJF out of the ring. Ospreay gets a mic and tells MJF to keep running because he’s going to put him through pain that he can’t even imagine bruv. A little sucking up to the crowd for failing to acknowledge MJF’s title because a prick is holding it. The real reason everyone’s laughing at MJF is because he threw away the International title like it was garbage. Men worked hard to make that title have legacy and lineage, men like Pac, Orange Cassidy, Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix, Roderick Strong, and Ospreay. They had no problem performing week in and week out, while MJF does not fit their criteria. MJF isn’t worthy of holding the International title. He says MJF doesn’t represent the American spirit or work ethic, and at Wembley Ospreay is restoring honor to that title. MJF still has his mic and insults the crowd again, then says he’s got morals and wont talk smack like Ospreay he’d rather let his actions speak for him. He’s going to annihilate Ospreay in front of all of his crooked teethed countrymen, well assuming Ospreay survives Lance Archer. That brings out the Murderhawk Monster.

Match #1: Lance Archer vs. Will Ospreay

Quick high amplitude chokeslam from Archer. Archer with some corner attacks to retain control, then he no sells an elbow from Ospreay and clobbers him with a right hand. Flipping kick from Ospreay sends Archer out of the ring, then Ospreay sets for a dive but Archer blocks the Sasuke Special and picks up Ospreay on the floor to hit a scoop slam. Archer messes with the crowd so Ospreay can hit a hurricanrana sending Archer into the barricade. Next Archer shoves Ospreay near the ring steps, but when getting back in the ring Ospreay hits a springboard dropkick for a 1 count. Archer catches Ospreay and hits a top rope chokelsam to send us to picture in picture.

Some generic stall stuff from Archer then we get some ringside brawling. They head back into the ring where Archer resumes working some rest holds. Ospreay runs into a shoulder block and Archer retains control as we come back live. Ospreay avoids a chokeslam and lands some kicks but an Oscutter is countered into a Black Hole Slam from Archer for a 2 count. Archer with a pop up spinebuster for a 2 count. Ospreay lands a superkick then catches a running Archer with a Spanish Fly and both men are down. Archer catches a charging Ospreay with a boot into a stomp out of the corner, then he heads up top only for Ospreay to crotch him. Ospreay climbs up with Archer, Archer tries an avalanche chokeslam but Ospreay counters into a Spanish Fly for a 2 count. Oscutter gets Ospreay a near fall, then he wants the Hidden Blade but he runs into a lariat for a near fall. Archer with a stepping knee as Ospreay had climbed up, Archer wants Black Out but Ospreay counters into a DDT then hits a Hidden Blade for a 1 count. Ospreay is pissed, hits another Hidden Blade this time without the elbow pad and gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Will Ospreay won in 11:24

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: I wasn’t sure they needed to give Archer that much shine, he’s kind of a jobber to the stars but Ospreay likes to work this kind of match even in a throwaway bout. Still, should maybe have been 4ish minutes shorter.

Post match MJF attacks Ospreay and hits a Brainbuster. MJF wants to use the ring but Kyle Fletcher shows up to chase him off. MJF is on the entrance stage and gets a mic, and Fletcher has one as well. Don Callis is here too as Fletcher says he’s got Ospreay’s back because they’re best friends. Fletcher asks Callis to help get him a match with MJF, he’s MJF’s karma. He further runs down MJF for not caring about America, and how he’s dreamed about moving here because this is where the best wrestle. This country has given him his dream girl, dream car, and more. He’s not a politician but he speaks for the people who are sick of the same old same old from MJF. MJF of course declines to fight. MJF reminds us that he calls the shots here, but if Fletcher wants a match with MJF it’ll be next week on Dynamite but he promises to Kangaroo Kick his face off then do to him what he did to Daniel Garcia and leave him in a pool of his own blood. He can’t wait to see Ospreay’s face when he’s done with Fletcher.

We get a Swerve Strickland hype video which sends us to break.

We get a recap of Minoru Suzuki breaking a finger from Chris Jericho and Katsuyori Shibata returning. In the back Big Bill has a cake to celebrate Jericho’s 102 days as FTW champion. Jericho says in wrestling the cake always goes into someone’s face but that wont happen tonight. He calls out Shibata for being alone now that Samoa Joe and Hook are gone, but the Bad Apple Bryan will take him out next week. I get that some people find this schtick entertaining, but I am not one of them.

Kris Statlander heads to the ring with Stokely Hathaway.

Match #2: Kris Statlander w/ Stokely Hathaway vs. Willow Nightingale

This is potentially for a shot at Willow’s CMLL title if Statlander can win. Statlander attacked before the bell and lands a dropkick. Corner chops from Statlander, then Willow avoids a corner charge and takes over with strikes. Corner offense from Willow then Statlander with a Sunset Flip for 2. Elbow from Willow then a Fisherman’s Suplex for a 2 count. Statlander rolls out of the ring, Willow heads to the apron and avoids a sweep attempt. Willow with some ringside brawling then she scares Hathaway away but misses a cannonball senton against the barricade to send us to picture in picture.

Statlander with some brawling then they head back into the ring. Willow tries to catch a crucifix pin but Statlander kicks out and retains control. Statlander begins working a chinlock then hits a suplex. We come back to some strikes going back and forth but Statlander gets caught in a gordbuster. Clotheslines now from Willow then a spinebuster for a 2 count. Statlander avoids a Doctor Bomb, then Willow blocks a back suplex but Statlander with a shoulder block then gets Willow up for an Electric Chair facebuster and an ax kick for a 2 count. Willow fights off the shoulders of Statlander and they fight to the apron where they trade chops. Willow with an apron Death Valley Driver then she grabs Stokely and threatens him but doesn’t engage in real violence. Statlander lands a clothesline then sends Willow back into the ring. Statlander up top, but she’s caught with a folding powerbomb for a 2 count. Willow with a DDT for another near fall. They head up top, Statlander shoves Willow down then hits a 450 splash for a near fall. Stokely hands Statlander a length of chain, then he distracts the ref so Statlander can wrap her arm up and hit a discus lariat to get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kris Statlander won in 10:02

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: They definitely got the crowd with them by the end, and had a couple of nice near falls. These two work well together as physical powerhouse wrestlers.

Post match Statlander gets a chair and wallops Willow with it a few times before some security goons show up. Statlander gives up the chair and then lays out the goons and stands tall. Less than compelling post match stuff there.

We get a recap of the segment last week between Bryan Danielson and Jeff Jarrett, which sends us to break.

Post break Bryan Danielson heads to the ring for some promo time. Bryan soaks in some chants then gets the cheap pop for enjoying the local city. He admits that’s usually a cheap pop mechanic and I feel foolish because Bryan loves Greenville since he and his wife had their engagement pictures taken here. Recently he was looking through those pictures with Brie and knows it’s true that you don’t realize you’re in the good old days until they’re almost gone. He’s here to talk about presence and promises. He’s been very lucky in his career, forced into retirement but made a comeback and since that comeback he’s been present during the last years of his career. These last years in AEW have been some of the funnest of his career. He’s been present mentally for all this great stuff, and that gets a “Thank you Bryan” chant. He smiles and says there are some moments he’ll never understand, but thank you. Now we talk about promises, he promised his daughter that he’d stop wrestling full time, and promised his family that his AEW contract would be the last one he signed and that one ends tomorrow. He promised to give everything he had to the fans every time he stepped in here, because the fans deserve it and because he deserves it. When he came to AEW he promised to kick people’s heads in and win the AEW world title. Now over 3 years he’s kicked a lot of heads, but has not yet won the world title. This will be his last shot at that title, and in Wembley at All In he’s up against it. Doctors and his family telling him he probably shouldn’t do this. Well he promises to be present in Wembley, and he’ll give everything he has to that match, and he promises at All In with everything in alignment he’ll go all in. Swerve Strickland interrupts this and comes out with Prince Nana. Swerve gets a mic, he respects Bryan tremendously, for inspiring a generation of wrestlers including him. If this were any other time he’d be rooting for Bryan to win the title, to have that moment. But this is Swerve’s time, when he came to AEW he promised to win the title and did. He says Bryan is one of the greatest of his generation, but Swerve is one of a kind, a guy who a decade from now people will still be chasing. Bryan might have promised to kick heads in, but apparently couldn’t handle when they started kicking back. He lets Bryan know this isn’t an achievement award, this belt is something that shows you’re the best in the world and Swerve is the best in the world. Bryan lost a classic with Ospreay and got hurt, Ospreay tried Swerve and lost. Bryan lost Anarchy in the Arena and Swerve led the charge through Blood and Guts. Heck Swerve was at London last year while Bryan was too broken down to get on the plane. Swerve has a promise for Bryan, he promises that he’s the most dangerous man in AEW, and promises that he wont walk out of All In as champion, hell he might not walk at all when Swerve’s done with him. Bryan tells Swerve he’s got one more promise, he promises if he doesn’t win the AEW title he’ll never wrestle again. Swerve chuckles. Bryan says their match will be title vs. career, and extends a hand. Swerve considers, then accepts and says that’s noble of Bryan but don’t keep that promise with Swerve, keep it with his family. All in all good stuff from both men.

In the back Renee recaps what just happened then finds a walking Bryan, he doesn’t answer her question but finds Jeff Jarrett and team TNA. Jarrett tries to congratulate Bryan but Bryan slaps his hat away and says if he wants to see how all in Bryan is he can meet him in the ring next week.

To the ring for trios action.

Match #3 – Trios Match: Roderick Strong, Rush, and the Beast Mortos vs. The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, and Tomohiro Ishii)

About 26 minutes between matches this time. We get a brawl to start then Mortos and Cassidy start in the ring, Cassidy with the matador gimmick with his denim jacket which works on Mortos. Around the world DDT goes one too many rotations to actually work. Mortos with a rebound Spear. Ishii unloads on Mortos, they fight over a suplex spot then Mortos with a release belly to belly suplex only for Ishii to shoulder block him. More strikes go back and forth then Ishii hits a suplex. Rush and Ishii square up now and trade shoulder blocks eventually Ishii wins that but Rush kicks him. They start trading elbows and chops then Rush with rolling elbow. Mark and Rush now, and they trade strikes for a while then Mark with a flying kick in the corner only for Rush to counter with a corner splash. Elbow from Mark then he gets a chair to set up a dive but Strong comes in to dropkick him and cut that off. Strong sets up the chair on the apron, but Mark sends him to the floor then hits a blockbuster on Strong before jumping off the chair onto the pile of bodies and we go picture in picture.

Mortos takes some corner offense from all of the good guys, including the oddest top rope elbow from Cassidy. The heels then take over and isolate Cassidy including Strong laying in backbreakers. Rush attacks Cassidy in the corner and fakes the Bulls Horns like a jerk then poses. Mortos tags in as we come back to action. Cassidy takes a double slam that was mistimed, ouch. Cassidy avoids a Rush charge and hits a Stunner on Mortos then tags in Mark. Mark runs wild on both Rush and Mortos with chops and his redneck kung fu. Strong tags in and attacks Mark but Mark tags in Ishii who no sells some Strong elbows then levels Strong with an elbow. Ishii with German suplexes to everyone, then he elbows Strong again before Cassidy comes in with a satellite DDT to set up Mark with the Froggy Bow and Ishii hits a Sliding D only for Mortos and Rush to break up the pin. Mortos dives onto Mark, Cassidy tries to dive but Mortos throws him into the ring apron then holds him for a Rush dive. Ishii, still legal, fights with Strong but Strong with an Angel Slam then a Tiger Driver for a 2 count. Elbow from Ishii, then a headbutt and Mortos and Mark tag in. Dropkick to Mortos, time for Everyone To Get Their Stuff In eventually Mark and Mortos are left but Rush headbutts Mark to break up a Jay Driller and Mortos spikes Mark with a Michinoku Driver version to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Roderick Strong, Rush, and The Beast Mortos won in 11:21

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Predictably fun stuff from all men, Mortos might get some more ROH stuff off of that one and he looked darn good.

In the back the Acclaimed talk, they’re coming to Collision and Caster calls himself the best wrestler in the world which is just comical. They call out FTR for being afraid of them and Caster becomes quite condescending and rambles a bit. Bowens mocks FTR for talking trash but then not showing up, so they’ll come to them on Saturday. I’m just kind of bored by these guys on the mic at this point. We head to break after that.

We come back to Mariah May talking with Renee. May has always wanted to be like Toni Storm, so she gained her love and close to her before slicing her open and wearing her skin. Toni didn’t do anything to May, in fact May loved her for giving her everything she wanted. Toni warned her about the business eating you alive, and it was just May’s turn to eat. May ends the interview. OK then.

To the ring and Toni is on stage crying about loving May. They say you should let what you love kill you, well at All In it’s going to be the romance of a life time. Toni has a mild meltdown then stomps off.

We get a recap of Comic Con shenanigans between Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker.

Mercedes Mone then heads to the ring with Kamille.

Match #4: Kamille w/ Mercedes Mone vs. Brittany Jade

Well this is going to be ugly. Kamille with tackle then corner offense. Kamille up top and yanks Jade up a few times then tosses her across the ring. Running leg lariat from Kamille then a pump kick and a Dominator to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kamille won in 1:15

Rating: Acorn SQUASH

Thoughts: Delicious squash.

Mone poses with Kamille and gets a mic to waste time. She puts over Kamille and can’t even get a pop dropping Baker’s name at first. Eventually a sympathetic crowd does a sort of “DMD” chant to move things along. Well Baker might have a match but she’s also suspended and Kamille more than equalizes things. This is Mone’s house now, and she’s going to turn it into a mansion. Losing at All In will still be the best thing in Baker’s career. Stop letting this woman have extended mic time please, that was tedious and pointless.

After this break, Adam Page and Darby Allin.

Post break here comes Page. He’s followed by Darby.

Match #5: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Darby Allin

Some staring at first, then Darby avoids a few strikes before they do some rope running with Darby land an arm drag and a dropkick to send Page out of the ring. Darby up top, Coffin Drop to the floor but Page catches him and lands a German suplex on the floor. Page tosses Darby around the barricades for a bit then gets a chair. Darby crawls up the ramp and to the entrance stage, Page has the chair and yells with the ref about the chair usage, which allows Darby to hit a flipping Stunner. Darby up on the entrance tunnel to hit a standing Coffin Drop onto Page and put both men down. We head picture in picture as Darby drags Page back towards the ring.

Back in the ring Page lands a boot then takes Darby down to land strikes on the mat. Some chops from Page, then he hits a Death Valley Driver. We come back in the wake of that, then Page charges into a boot but Page blocks a flipping Stunner into a sleeper then he swings and releases Darby. Some clubbing blows from Page but the Darby avoids a suplex and hits a low crossbody for a 2 count. The lights go out in the ring, then come back on and I guess that wasn’t intentional. They’re out of the ring now and Page launches Darby into the ring steps. Page brings the steps over near the apron, then Darby jumps over them and jumps at Page only to get caught and slammed into the ring post, then on the apron, then Page powerbombs Darby on the apron a few times. The evil Page carries Darby over and hits a sickening fall away slam onto the ring steps. What the heck is Darby made of? We go picture in picture again as Darby writhes on the floor.

Darby barely beats the 10 count but does get back in the ring before being counted out only to roll right back out and continue selling. Page follows him out this time and adjusts the steps then picks up Darby and drops him onto them with a Stun Gun. They do that again then head into the ring. Page tries a couple of pins but they don’t work, though ending a match during picture in picture would be something. We come back as they’re on the top rope, Page hits an avalanche fall away slam that launches Darby all the way across the ring. They head to the apron, Page still eying the ring steps but Darby avoids him and leans on the steps. Page gets tripped up to land on the top of the steps then Darby rakes at the eyes of Page. Darby heads into the ring and hits a low angle suicide dive as Page sits on the steps and wipes out both men. First back into the ring is Darby, Page gets back in after and Darby attacks him then takes off his belt and whips Page with it. Shotgun dropkick from Darby then a few splashes in the corner and a Code Red for a 2 count. Darby goes up top, but Page catches his Coffin Drop into a Sleeper but Darby flips through into a pin for 2. Darby to the apron, he tries a Buckshot Lariat but Page just wipes him out with a lariat of his own for a near fall. Page with a release powerbomb for another near fall. Darby is almost lifeless, Page then with a Dead Eye but he holds on and hits a second one but Page looks crazy and isn’t going for a cover. Page heads to the apron, he sets for the Buckshot Lariat but Darby just slumps over. Darby avoids a lariat then grabs a pinning combination with the Oklahoma Roll to get the surprise pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Darby Allin won in 20:30

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: Some sickening bumps from Darby, which is sadly a little normal for him. I don’t know how he does that so regularly. Page’s further descent into madness is going to be fairly interesting as well.

Post match Page throws chairs into the ring and has a tantrum as Darby flips him off from the ramp and commentary runs down the card for next week as the episode ends.