Winfree’s Impact Wrestling Best of 2021 Part 1 Review 12.23.21  

Hey there everyone, Winfree tagging in for Andrew this week but he should be back next week. Tonight we’re doing Part 1 of the Best of Impact 2021, plus some of the Impact year end awards. So let’s kick back, relax, and enjoy the best that Impact had to offer this year.

Josh Matthews and Scott D’Amore have hosting duties on a festive set. They’re pumped to look back at the year and hand out 3 awards tonight while 3 more will follow next week. We start by heading to a 6-man tag team match from Hard to Kill.

Match #1 – Trios Match: Rich Swann, Moose, and Chris Sabin vs. Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson)

We join as Moose gets a hot tag and starts running wild. Omega takes a triple kick in the corner then a discus clothesline from Moose that gets a near fall. Sabin tags in and Omega takes more offense before avoiding a corner rush then Sabin takes a series of corner attacks before taking a triple team back suplex and double neckbreaker but the pin is broken up. Omega grabs Sabin and hits a Doctor Bomb for a near fall. Moose intercepts Omega with a knee, Gallows kicks Moose then eats a missile drop kick from Sabin. Anderson takes out Sabin, Swann deals with Anderson then Omega drops him with a V Trigger. Moose intercepts Omega on the top rope with a C4 off the top and Moose almost spikes himself. Sabin hits the Cradle Shock but Anderson breaks up the pin.

We flash forward to Omega using Moose as a weapon then looking One Winged Angel on Moose but Moose escapes and Omega eats a Doomsday Device from Swann but that only gets a 2 count. Swann and Omega trade blows but Omega lands a V Trigger, Swann escapes a One Winged Angel and hits a poisoned Rana. Kicks from Swann, then he heads up top for the second rope 450 splash but Omega kicks out at 2. Swann heads up top again, Omega avoids the second rope Phoenix Splash and the Good Brothers hit the Magic Killer on Swann but Moose is here to break up the pin. Moose eats a V Trigger, but no sells it then takes a second one and Gallows pulls him out. Omega drills Swann with a V Trigger, One Winged Angel and Omega pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers won

Rating: 3 stars

Decent little highlight from that match, I’m not that high on Omega’s style in general and this was somewhat emblematic of why, but if you like what he does no one does it better.

D’Amore and Matthews wonder about how many more magical moments will come from the opening of the Forbidden Door. After this break we’ll get some awards and more clips.

We get a bit of Jordynne Grace asking Chris Sabin for advice on Ultimate X. Sabin says upper body strength is key, this leads to a lot up pullups from Grace, allegedly lasting over an hour. Sabin lost count but thinks Grace is ready.

Matthews and D’Amore talk more and reminds us that Hard to Kill is coming up in January.

A series of debuts follow, Matt Cardona, Kenny Omega, W. Morrissey, Jay White, the return of Frankie Kazarian, Mickie James, Christian Cage, Christopher Daniels, the debut of JONAH is the last one shown.

D’Amore and Matthews recap what we just saw, and call Impact the most unpredictable 2 hours in wrestling. After this break we’ll get Tag Team of the Year.

We come back as our hosts set up a clip.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match for the Impact Tag Team Titles: Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) vs. (c) FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson)

We join the match as Gallows works a headlock on Finlay, some elbows then a chinlock follow. Finlay tries to fight back, he lands a few kicks out of the corner then hits a flying European uppercut and both men are down. Anderson tags in, as does Juice. Juice runs wild for a bit then dives onto Gallows. Jabs from Juice to stun Anderson, then an inverted atomic drop and a side kick. A cannonball senton from Juice follows but Anderson kicks out at 2 on the cover. Finlay tags back in, Anderson takes an assisted Russian leg sweep but again kicks out at 2. Juice tags back in, they’re still abusing Anderson and hit a Demolition Decapitation but Gallows breaks up the pin. Gallows gets double clotheslined out of the ring, they set Anderson for a Doomsday Device but Gallows pulls Finlay off the top. Anderson hits a neckbreaker then they hit the Not 3D for a 2 count. Gallows tags in, they want the Magic Killer but Finlay breaks it up, Juice grabs a small package on Gallows and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: FinJuice retained the Impact Tag Team Championship

Rating: 3 stars

Another solid highlight from a good match. FinJuice and the Good Brothers have solid chemistry.

Alright, your Tag Team of the Year out of Good Brothers, FinJuice, Violent By Design, Bullet Club, Rich Swann and Willie Mack is the Good Brothers. We get a quick promo from the Good Brothers, they run down their accolades and promise more of the same in 2022 as we head to break.

We come back and get clips of Rich Swann vs. Kenny Omega in a title vs. title match from Rebellion.

Match #3 – Title for Title: Rich Swann vs. Kenny Omega

We join in progress as Omega hits a Snapdragon suplex. Swann blocks another one and hits a Cutter. Omega avoids a Lethal Injection and Swann takes out the ref with the move. Clothesline from Omega, he gets a chair but the replacement ref takes it from him. Callis and Omega object to this as this is the AEW ref but that allows Swann to hit the Lethal Injection, a Magistral cradle is countered though and Omega’s cover gets 2. Swann avoids a V Trigger and lays in kicks then hits the Richinoku Driver for a near fall. More kicks from Swann then he heads up top for the Phoenix Splash but Omega avoids it, hits the V Trigger, tries the One Winged Angel but has to settle for a Croyt’s Wrath for a near fall. Jay Driller from Omega connects but again only a 2 count. Another V Trigger from Omega, then another one, but Swann avoids a third one by collapsing to the mat. Omega mocks Swann as Eddie Edwards and Willie Mack try to encourage him. Another V Trigger to the back of the head from Omega, but Swann fires up with punches to the body and head but he takes another V Trigger, then hits a suplex cutter to down Omega. Swann up for the second rope Phoenix Splash but Omeag avoids him, hits another V Trigger, hits the One Winged Angel and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kenny Omega won the Impact World Title

Rating: 2.5 stars

That’s not a rating for the match, just the clip and the closing stretch was a bit repetitive heading into the finish when taken in isolation like this.

D’Amore reminds us that Omega held the Impact title hostage until Christian Cage won it back at AEW. We then get a verbal recap of Josh Alexander winning the title from Cage only to have Moose take it from him a minute or so later. After this break they’ll give out the Knockout of the Year award.

Deonna Purrazzo and Matt Morris talk about how Purrazzo’s rematch with Mickie James is a Texas Death Match. Purrazzo puts herself over and reminds us this is the Age of the Virtuosa.

Back to Matthews and D’Amore who talk about Purrazzo showing up at Ring of Honor’s Final Battle and invite Rok C to defend her title against Purrazzo in Impact.

Knockout’s Match of the Year is next, the winner is Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James from Bound for Glory.

Match #4 – Knockouts Title Match: (c) Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James

We join as James hits a hurricanrana then a flying Thesz press for a 2 count. Purrazzo avoids a DDT and pump kicks James for a 2 count. Purrazzo wants the Queen’s Gambit but Mickie back drops her and hits kicks then the jumping DDT to pin for a near fall. Purrazzo fights out of the corner with strikes, tries the Queen’s Gambit again but again James avoids it. Back kick from James connects, Purrazzo tries for the Venus de Milo but James gets to the ropes to force the break. James rolls to the apron, Purrazzo tries to follow up but James kicks her in the head then gets caught with a Queen’s Gambit coming back in though James kicks out at 2. Purrazzo is nearly apoplectic, she heads out of the ring and gets a chair. The ref argues with her over the weapon and gets it away from her, but that delay allows James to recover a bit. They fight up onto the ropes but James fights her off the ropes then catches the ref accidentally with a flying Thesz press. Purrazzo gets the chair but James with the Mick Kick to drive it into Purrazzo’s face then covers for another near fall. James returns to the top rope but Purrazzo cuts her off and follows her up top. Purrazzo grabs a kimura over the ropes for 4 of the 5 count then arm tosses James off the top rope. James hits another back kick, hits the Tornado DDT and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mickie James became the NEW Knockouts champion

Rating: 3 stars

Just the closing stretch but even with just this segment the story was very clear to follow and pick up on.

X-Division champion Trey Miguel wants to know where Scott D’Amore is and wants a match with Macklin. He wants to prove he can beat Stephen Macklin, and here’s Gail Kim as the newest member of the Impact management team to make him vs. Steve Macklin at Hard to Kill for the X-Division title. That sends us to break.

We get a little hype package for Misha Slammovich as she’s coming to Impact.

Matthews and D’Amore recap the show to this point, and hints that at some point tonight we’ll get Knockout of the Year.

A recap of a contract signing, Moose vs. Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona. Morrissey is talking, he knows contract signings all go the same but he’s not here to play games or make friends, he’s here to be world champion which he’ll do at Hard to Kill. Morrissey then signs and walks out of the ring. Cardona says he’s been jumped the last few weeks and Moose has been trying to kill his passion, but there is no one in this business or its history who’s been counted out and come back more times than him. He’s hard to kill, but his passion is impossible to kill. He’s never been more ready than he will be at the PPV, then Cardona signs. Moose says this will end with Cardona failing like he always does, proving that he’ll never be more than what he is right now. Moose signs the contract, and congratulates Cardona on making the main event, then tells Chelsea Green that he admires her loyalty to Cardona, especially for choosing to stay with a man who’s nothing but average. Cardona will never be a top guy, and at Hard to Kill when Moose crushes Cardona’s dreams and proves he’s just Midcardona, he expects Chelsea to leave like the whore she is. That gets Cardona to jump and they brawl with Moose laying out Cardona with a kick then a uranage through the table to stand tall. Moose is still not a great talker. Moose heads partway up the ramp, turns back and removes his suit jacket. Back in the ring Moose shoves Chelsea out of his way and lays in punches to Cardona. Moose gets a chair, he wants to Pillmanize the neck of Cardona, Chelsea tries to fight over the chair with him and that distraction allows Cardona recover and swing his own chair but Moose avoids it and Cardona brains Chelsea. That leads to Moose heading out and grinning as Cardona tries to tend to Chelsea. If you’ve seen one contract signing you’ve seen them all.

Video package as Cardona talks about the opportunity to fight for the title, it’s all he wants and he came here to take the top title. Neither Mooser nor Morrissey will stand in his way. At Hard to Kill you’re getting 18 years worth of preparation from Cardona.

Matthews and D’Amore talk about how Cardona has never won a world title, then send us to break.

We come back to announce that the polls have closed for Knockout of the Year. But before that we get highlights from our next match.

Match #5 – X-Division Title Triple Threat Match: (c) Ace Austin w/ Madman Fulton vs. TJP vs. Josh Alexander

We join in progress as Austin and TJP fight on the top rope. Alexander joins them and he hits a superplex on TJP and simultaneous top rope Russian leg sweep on Austin. TJP and Alexander trade blows while fighting to their feet, then Austin kicks Alexander but Alexander hits a low angle crossbody to drive Austin out of the ring. Alexander and TJP fight, TJP tosses Alexander out of the ring then TJP ties up Austin in the ropes and hits a Nightmare on Helms street off the ropes. TJP up top, he wants the Mamba Splash and hits it but Alexander pulls him out of the cover and locks up an Ankle Lock. TJP fights free, but Alexander counters another move into the Ankle Lock. This time TJP rolls through and grabs a kneebar but Alexander grabs the Ankle Lock on Austin. Alexander kicks off TJP and cranks the Ankle Lock on Austin. TJP back in and grabs the Octopus Stretch on Alexander but Alexander fights free and releases Austin who comes flying in with The Fold to Alexander but TJP breaks up the pin. TJP lays in kicks to Alexander and Austin then hits some boot washes to both men as they’re stacked up in the corner. Fulton sweeps TJP as he was charging and Austin tries The Fold but Alexander catches him, hits a Finlay Roll onto Austin then the Divine Intervention to TJP but Austin breaks up the pin. Austin and Alexander trade strikes, then Alexander puts him on his shoulders and climbs the ropes. Some elbows from Austin then he lands on the apron and tries a head scissors but Alexander counters into the Ankle Lock and TJP dives in with the Mamba Splash to Alexander and Fulton breaks up the pin. TJP dives onto Fulton, then Alexander counters a jackknife pin into the Divine Intervention and pins Austin to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Josh Alexander became the NEW X-Division Champion

Rating: 3 stars

Typical X-Division action, I give Austin credit for his leg selling and for these three to work this kind of pace to close speaks volumes about their ethos in the ring.

Alexander’s 2021 will get a more in depth look next week on Part 2 of the year end show. We head to break and we’ll get the Knockout of the Year at some point when we come back.

We come back as the Good Brothers and Violent By Design talk, call this an unholy alliance or whatever you want but there couldn’t be a more vicious trio for them to share the ring with. Eric Young says this is temporary, and while they don’t like each other they dislike their opponents more. At Hard to Kill the world will understand Violence.

Alright, time for Knockout of the Year. D’Amore first puts over Jordynne Grace and the year she had, becoming the first Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion. We get a recap of her winning that title next.

Match #6 – Digital Media Title Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Chelsea Green vs. John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Madison Rayne

Craziness breaks out right away, resulting in Grace and Bahh square off. Grace can’t knock Bahh over but after hitting the ropes a few times she knocks him over with a shoulder block. Corner combination from Grace to Bahh, then a Vader Bomb but she only gets 2. Skyler jumps Grace from behind then Green squares off with him and hits a top rope drop kick. Steve catches Green with a snapmare and a neck crank. Rayne hits a tilt a whirl DDT onto Steve then Green kicks her in the knee and hits a Curb Stomp but Grace breaks up the pin. Grace catches Green with a Muscle Buster, clotheslines Rayne before hitting the Buster and Steve breaks up the following pin. Jawbreaker from Grace then she stacks up Green, Steve, and Rayne in the corner. Steve with the Upsidedown, Bahh tosses Grace into the corner then Bahh squashes everyone with a corner avalanche. Skyler sends Bahh out of the ring, Steve and Skyler fight on the top rope with Skyler hitting a Finlay Roll but Green breaks up the pin. Green slaps Skyler but eats a Northern Lariat. Spinning backfist from Grace then a Grace Driver and Grace pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jordynne Grace won the Impact Digital Media Title

Rating: 2 stars

Competent but too much of an unfocused sprint to really leave any impression.

Matthews and D’Amore remind us that we’re having a Knockouts Ultimate X match at Hard to Kill. They send us to break, we’ll get the Knockout of the Year after this break, allegedly.

We come back and Matthews and D’Amore hype up the nominees for Knockout of the Year. And your Knockout of the Year is Deonna Purrazzo. Purrazzo talks, she’s Knockout of the Year for the second year in a row, talks about waving the Impact Wrestling banner in the NWA, AAA, and everywhere else. We’re forever in the Age of the Virutosa.

D’Amore and Matthews expect Purrazzo to rub this award in their faces all year. Next week we’ll get Men’s Match of the Year, Tag Team Match of the Year, and Male Wrestler of the Year. They talk about Josh Alexander cashing in Option C, becoming World Champion, then having Moose ruin it.

Match #7 – Impact World Title Match: (c) Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander

Both men are down as we join the match. Alexander hoists Cage to the top rope and punches him. The lighting for this match is really dark, it’s distracting and muddies the action. They fight on the top rope and Alexander back drops Cage then tries a moonsault but misses and Cage hits a Spear for a near fall. Cage wants the Killswitch, but Alexander avoids it and Cage snaps him over the top rope. Cage up top, Alexander intercepts and tries a suplex but Cage shoves him off and hits a Splash for another near fall. Again Cage sets for the Killswitch, again Alexander counters this time hitting a ripcord elbow. Cage avoids a C4 Spike with a back drop but Cage posts himself charging and Alexander locks up an Ankle Lock. Cage gets free, but Alexander avoids another Killswitch and gets the Ankle Lock. Alexander cracks the lock and Cage taps out.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Josh Alexander won the Impact World Title

Rating: 2 stars

Some nice counter work from both men here, and pulling that off down the stretch of their match was impressive.

Cage gets the title belt and gives it to Alexander then heads out. Alexander poses with the belt as his wife and kid come into the ring and the episode ends on that visual.