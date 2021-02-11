Winfree’s MLW Fusion (Ep. 121) Review 2.10.21  

Hello everyone, welcome to another episode of MLW Fusion. I’m Robert Winfree, in a lot of pain as most of my root canal got done today (not all of it, that’s a much longer story) so I’m just hoping you’ll bear with me. Tonight we’ve got a middleweight unification match, MLW middleweight champion Lio Rush battles AAA cruiserweight champion Laredo Kid with both belts up for grabs. That kind of makes me expect a non-finish but we’ll just have to wait and see. Also on this card Injustice will battle a couple of Contra Unit members, Calvin Tankman is back, and Brian Pillman Jr. will most likely be squashed again on his way out of the promotion. Let’s hit it.

Video hyping Rush vs. Kid for the main event starts us off. Commentary gives us a rundown of the card then sends us to the ring.

Match #1: ACH vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Pillman got the jobbers entrance. They tie up, Pillman slips behind and they start trading arm locks as Team Filthy comes out on the entrance stage. Both men trade arm wringer escapes, then Pillman goes back to the arm. Chop from ACH after they traded some chain wrestling sequences. Both men with chops, they run the ropes and ACH lands a drop kick onto Pillman. Pillman back into the ring, eats a back elbow but lands a knee to the ribs of ACH. Inside cradle from Pillman but just a 2 count. Team Filthy keeps edging closer to the ring. Pillman goes to a body scissors, ACH counters into a surfboard and they wind up in the ropes. Chops go back and forth but Pillman hits the ribs then runs into a couple of kicks. ACH runs into a snap powerslam for a 2 count. Pillman with more knees to the ribs from a half nelson position, ACH slips free and hits a sweep then a drop kick. Pillman avoids a double underhook move and they start trading chops and forearms. ACH gets the better of the striking exchanges but again can’t hit the tiger driver. Pillman gets caught out on the top rope with a front flip kick, ACH follows up a brain buster for the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: ACH defeated Brian Pillman at 5:53

Rating: 1.5 stars

Fairly generic match.

Post match Team Filthy attacks ACH but Ross and Marshal Von Erich show up and we get a wild brawl, eventually then heels head out so the faces can stand tall in the ring.

In the back ACH and the Von Erich’s talk about Texas boys sticking together and “don’t mess with Texas” because that anti-littering campaign just wont die.

We’re reminded that Salina de la Renta offered an investment to IWA on behalf of the owner of Azteca Underground. Savio Vega has a video response, he says the business in Puerto Rico has been tough but IWA isn’t for sale as it was made for the fans not some stranger in the shadows with money.

We get a recap of Los Parks retaining the tag team belts last week and how TJP seems to have broken up with Bu Ku Dao. To the ring for our next match.

Match #2: Calvin Tankman vs. Zenshi

Zenshi tries some low takedowns but Tankman just throws him off. Tankman no sells a sweep attempt. Zenshi flips out of a back suplex and eventually hits a headscissors onto Tankman then they run the ropes and Zenshi lands a kick but Tankman is just mad at that. Drop kick in the corner from Zenshi, and another but Tankman no sells them then hits one of his own to floor Zenshi. Big spinebuster from Tankman gets 2. Tankman bludgeons Zenshi for a bit, tossing him around the ring. Zenshi with a couple of headbutts to the body, Tankman catches him on a jump attempt and slams him down. Scoop slam, Tankman misses a running shooting star press, Zenshi hits a standing shooting star press but Zenshi sits up with him cradled. We miss a move as Contra Unit is hacking the feed so some creepy images of Mads Krugger are shows. We com back to them on the apron, Zenshi on the shoulders of Tankman going for a poisoned rana to the floor but Tankman wont go and tosses him back into the ring. Modified pounce from Tankman and Zenshi is down. Tankman with a couple of blows in the corner, then he catches Zenshi with a backbreaker then a lariat but still only gets 2. Tankman has had enough, tries the Tankman driver but Zenshi slips free and hits a cartwheel kick then a Pele kick and Tankman is draped over the top rope. 619 over the top rope from Zenshi, tries a 450 splash but Tankman catches him, hits the Tankman driver and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Calvin Tankman defeated Zenshi at 5:52

Rating: 1 star

Can’t call it a squash as it went too long for that and they gave Zenshi enough offense to avoid it. Tankman looks good beating up smaller guys, we’ll have to wait and see how he does when he’s not booked to no sell most of his opponents or is in there with someone closer to his size.

A reminder that last week Alexander Hammerstone was out maneuvered by Krugger in their Baklei Brawl. Hammerstone was reported to have suffered a concussion while Krugger has been MIA. We get a Contra video, Josef Samael says Hammerstone has failed and conquering Contra has proven difficult. Hammerstone thought he was immortal, but turns out not so much. Krugger is now training to end Hammerstone, and Injustice will fall while the black flag of Contra will fly over MLW.

Injustice and Contra will be our next match. Simon Gotch’s MLW contract is up soon, so I wouldn’t be surprised in Injustice is used to write him out. But up next Alicia Atout will interview Richard Holliday about the crooked ref in his match with Savio Vega.

A video from Lio Rush, he puts over the main event and notes this is a huge opportunity for Laredo Kid. Then he gives the camera man 20 bucks to carry his luggage. That was kind of a great dick move.

Holliday and Atout have a video interview via Zoom. Holliday objects to being called the “self proclaimed” Caribbean champion. Atout brings up Tim Donaghy, Holliday says Donaghy is a close friend and model citizen. Atout reminds Holliday that Donaghy is banned from officiating in the NBA then asks about all the late money coming in on him to beat Savio Vega. Holliday can’t speak to it, gambling being a big thing. She asks about Donaghy blocking the final corner, he deflects, they devolve into childish insults then Holliday threatens legal action as they end the video. This angle feels like a giant drag.

Our Top 10 contenders list is next.

10. Laredo Kid

9. Daivari

8. Myron Reed

7. Mil Muertes

6. Richard Holliday

5. Mads Krugger

4. Lio Rush- MLW Middleweight Champion

3. Low Ki

2. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

1. Alexander Hammerstone – National Openweight Champion

MLW World Heavyweight Champion – Jacob Fatu

Tag team action up next.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Injustice (Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver) vs. Contra Unit (Simon Gotch and Daivari)

Jacob Fatu jumps Oliver and Reed before the bell.

OFFICIAL RESULT: No Contest

Rating: NR

We get a brawl, Reed dives onto everyone. They toss Fatu into the ring, Reed with a super kick then a cutter from Oliver and Fatu heads out of the ring. Enough refs have come out now to force Contra Unit to the back so Injustice stands tall.

Atout is back in the Filthy Island control center, sponsored by no one because they’re all pulling out. She does announce that Rocky Romero will be on Filthy Island, Dominick Garrini will battle Mauna Loa, Salina de la Renta has a video related to this. Salina says Mil Muertes will destroy Savio Vega to consecrate the new temple with a gift from the gods. They couldn’t make any more allusions to Lucha Underground if they tried. A reminder that King Mo and Low Ki will battle on Filthy Island as well.

Filthy Island will be next week. We get a card update, on March 3rd well have Daivair and Gotch battling Los Parks for the Tag Team gold while Jordan Oliver will be squashed by Jacob Fatu in a World Title match. At least a squash is all that deserves, but I’m sure they’ll try to make a real match of it.

Our main event is up next.

Match #4 – MLW Middleweight and AAA Cruiser Weight Title Unification Bout: (c) Lio Rush vs. (c) Laredo Kid

Kid with a go behind and a mat return, some fast paced attacks from Kid but Rush avoids them then heads out of the ring to stop that momentum. Back in the ring, they run the ropes but neither gets an advantage. Kid counters a leapfrog with a drop kick and Rush is out of the ring again trying to regain his thoughts. Kid starts chasing Rush around the ring, but Rush back into the ring. In the ring Kid with some forearms then knees in the ropes. Rush avoids a clothesline but eats a super kick to the gut. Kid with a sidewalk slam for a 1 count. Rush tosses Kid to the apron, then lands some blows and chokes Kid on the top rope then kicks Kid to the outside. Rush out with Kid, tosses him back in and follows. They take their time getting up, and Rush hits a running clothesline for a 2 count. Mounted punches from Rush then he talks trash to Kid. Rush with stomps in the corner, then snap mare and diving European uppercut to the upper back. Snap suplex from Rush for another 2 count. More control from Rush, but Kid blocks another snap suplex and they trade blows to the body but Rush gets the better of that with a knee to the body. Kid ducks a clothesline and rolls up Rush for 2. Kid avoids a corner charge but Rush avoids a diving cross body. Kicks from Rush, that sequence culminated with an enziguri and Kid is down. Kid fights out of a rest hold, but Rush tries the spinning unprettier and Kid fights out. Rights from Kid but Rush counters with a combination, then Kid ducks a spinning back fist and lands a right. Combination from Kid in the corner then a Michinoku driver and a first rope moonsault, then a second rope moonsault but that only gets 2. Kid starts attacking the knee of Rush. Modified Indian deathlock from Kid and Rush has to crawl to the ropes to force the break. Rush with a right, Kid replies with a kick to the body and a neck breaker. Kid up top, but misses a swanton. Rush with a kick from his back, then hits a bounce back stunner. Rush up top for the Final Hour, hits it and wins.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Lio Rush pinned Laredo Kid to win the AAA Cruiserweight Title at 10:25

Rating: 2.5 stars

Rush did a good job of selling the leg for the most part, but there wasn’t much narrative here on the part of Laredo Kid. Neither man is all that great at filling time between big spots but they tried their best here to do so, either with Rush’s heel stalling or Kid trying to work a limb.

Rush celebrates with both belts.

In the back Rush says it’s Rush Hour, just as it always will be. He says the titles are staying with him, he’s the 25 year old piece of gold and moneyweight champion. Laredo Kid fell stepping to the man of the hour, and then puts over his music. Sooner or later you’ll have no choice but to listen as he keeps on winning.