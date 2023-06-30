Winfree’s MLW: Fusion (Ep. 171) Review 6.29.23  

Hey there people, it’s MLW Fusion time. Tonight we’ve got Mance Warner and Sam Adonis in a strap match, Alex Kane in his squash appearance, Mandy Leon’s new persona as part of The Calling will debut tonight as well. We’re still using the War Chamber event, but I’ll try and let you know if they use stuff from a different taping.

We open with a quick recap of the brief feud between Mance Warner and Sam Adonis.

Up first, women’s action. Mandy Leon was recently brought into The Calling and this is her official debut under that new gimmick.

Match #1: Clara Carreras vs. Mandy Leon w/ Raven

Leon attacks at the bell and unloads on Clara with corner stomps. Clara tries to fire up with strikes and hits a cannonball senton in the corner. Clara climbs the ropes, but Leon pulls her down and chops her. Leon slams Clara down off the middle rope then tosses her around by the hair. Leon sends Clara out of the ring, where someone in a gas mask attacks her behind the refs back before sending her back into the ring. Modified top wrist lock from Leon, but Clara fights up and they start trading strikes. Gut kick from Clara and we get a cut, not sure what happened there, and Leon sends Clara out of the ring. They brawl on the floor briefly then head back in, Clara climbs the ropes again and hits a Frog Splash for a 2 count. Leon with Astral Projection (it’s a pumphandle half nelson driver) but pulls Clara up at 2, not done hurting her yet I guess. Leon pulls up Clara for a Raven Effect DDT and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mandy Leon won in 4:21

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: I think a squash would have served Leon better here, they had some trouble maintaining intensity on missed moves, both slowing a bit to make sure the other could duck and it made things look a tad sloppy.

Video from Mance Warner and Matthew Justice, they’re out of beer in the parking lot. Mance is waiting on Manders, who shows up and has brought Mance the leather strap set up for his match tonight. Up come the Samoan Swat team, they’ve got beers for the trio and talk about trusting the Second Gear Crew. They’d do anything for SCG, and Mance would like Manders and Matthew Justice to get a title shot, and the SST is amenable. They all head out together to get more beer.

In the back Alex Hammerstone has arrived.

We get a video about Willie Mack and Microman hanging out eating donuts, Mr. Saint Laurent objects to this and steals the donuts from Mack as he and Microman head out.

A video promo from Jacob Fatu after winning the National openweight title. He shouts for a bit before Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau show up and they all celebrate wearing gold. Fatu reminds everyone they still have business with The Calling, and they’re coming for them all gas no brakes.

Strap match time. this match is from the Battle Riot taping.

Match #2 – Strap Match: Sam Adonis vs. Mance Warner

Adonis attacks as soon as they are bound together. Our rules for this match are about touching the four corners. Adonis chokes Mance for a bit and touches a couple of corners before Mance shows back up and chops him in the corner. A few strap shots from Adonis then he chokes Mance again. Mance sends Adonis to the apron, Adonis then climbs the ropes and uses the strap to assist with a blockbuster and that sends us to a cut in the action.

I don’t think we miss anything off of that cut as Adonis hits a second rope ax handle. Adonis back to the second rope and hits another ax handle. Next Adonis heads up top for the 450 Splash but Mance pulls him down via the strap. Mance with chops and punches then a clothesline to send Adonis under the bottom rope. Mance with a slide to the floor then a swinging neckbreaker to Adonis. We get some ringside brawling and Mance sends Adonis into the barricade. Another toss into the barricade from Mance then he starts strapping Adonis. Mance goes under the ring but can’t find what he wants there, so he clocks Adonis and heads to a different side where he finds a wooden board. The board and Mance head into the ring, where he sets it up in the corner but the delay allows Adonis to crotch Mance with the strap. Mance fights off the shoulders of Adonis and lands some blows. In the fighting Adonis has touched 3 corners and 1 for Mance. Mance touches a couple of corners and we’re 3 each but they’re looking to hit different corners. Mance decides to Spear Adonis through the board but that was the last corner Adonis needed to touch and Adonis gets the technical win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sam Adonis won in 9:46

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Strap matches are hard to make really compelling, and while these two tried hard this couldn’t rise above the set up. I get letting Adonis win while also taking a big move to keep his slimy persona going but unfortunately the touch the corners style of strap match is always a little awkward.

Post match Mance blasts Adonis in the head with the remnants of the board.

We get a video about who might be bankrolling the Bomaye Fight Club. First possible supporter is Dan Lambert, followed by Shane Taylor, last potential is Wale. But after those names were brought up they’ve been able to prove that all of them are not the money behind the Bomaye Fight Club. More on this next week.

Mance Warner is in the back and is pissed that Adonis squeaked out that win, and calls for a country whipping fight. It’s just a fans revenge match with lumberjacks armed with straps to keep the wrestlers in the ring.

Delmi Exo gets interviewed on the entrance stage. Delmi is proud to represent MLW, but here’s Taya Valkyrie to jump her from behind. Taya lands some punches then yells that this is her title, and Curb Stomps Delmi onto the belt. Officials come to drag Taya away as Delmi does a stretcher job. Taya demands a rematch, and wishes Delmi good luck with her broken neck.

We get our Never Say Never update, some new matches announced are that Country Whippin’ Match and a National title defense with Jacob Fatu defending against Calvin Tankman. We get a video from Ava Everett, the wXw women’s champion and she’ll be having a title vs. title match against Delmi Exo at Never Say Never, kind of spoils the Taya and Delmi rematch but it’s not like we don’t know Taya is with AEW at the moment.

Back to the arena and here comes Alex Kane for his squash match. We’re back to War Chamber for this match. Kane and the rest of his goon squad head to the ring. Mic time for Kane, he says his open challenge tonight is for the people. If you can beat him, you get a bag of money. The prop he’s using for this is cartoonish. Well who in the back wants the shot? Out comes Shigehiro Irie. Irie is generally known for his time in the DDT promotion. Kane still wants to talk, then pie faces Irie who responds with a headbutt.

Match #3: Alex Kane w/ Mr. Thomas vs. Shigehiro Irie

Irie with some strikes, then a falling slam and a rebound splash off of the ropes. Kane heads out of the ring to recover, Irie follows him but Kane is able to send him into the barricade. Another barricade shot, but Irie blocks a third and tosses Kane into the barricade. Kane sends Irie into the ring post and they head to the ring apron where Kane hits a Big E style splash and we get a cut.

Again I don’t think we missed anything on that cut. Kane with some corner attacks then a gutwrench suplex. A few more blows from Kane then he tries a suplex of some variety but Irie blocks and counters with one of his own. Irie sends Kane to the apron and slam him into the ring post then lands elbows and follows with a sick Hidden Blade style move through the ropes to send them both to the floor. Back in the ring Irie with a cannonball senton in the corner for a 2 count. Kane blocks a Saito suplex and they trade elbows for a bit before Irie lands a clothesline and a Saito suplex. Kane lands a clothesline and both men are down. The straps come down for Kane, but Irie blocks the Mark of Kane and lands a striking combination then a few attacks as Kane is on the ropes. Kane rakes the eyes, hits the release suplex then follows with the Mark of Kane to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Alex Kane won in 7:16

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: I still struggle to see what MLW sees in Kane, he’s grown in many ways but his mic stills need a lot of work and his wrestling leans a lot on the other guy for cohesion and narrative. MLW clearly is building around him at this point but I just don’t see it. Irie returning is a nice surprise as he’s been out of MLW for several years, and he actually looked pretty good here.

Post match Kane gets the mic again, and claims that was just the warmup. He’s here for something bigger, and calls out Alex Hammerstone and claims Hammerstone is stalling his shot and wants him to come out. Hammerstone obliges with a mic of his own, he says if Kane was half as good at wrestling as he is at running his mouth he’d have already been champion. The only work Hammerstone wants Kane to get is dental work. Kane claims Hammerstone is unoriginal and wants him to bring on the fight. A few refs are between the wrestlers. Kane keeps talking and says that belt is coming to him as the episode ends.