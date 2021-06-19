Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 6.18.21  

Hello everyone, another Friday evening is upon us and that means another episode of WWE Smackdown. The Hell in a Cell PPV is coming up on Sunday so this is what passes for our go home show. Last week Roman Reigns tossed Dominik Mysterio over the top rope with a powerbomb after getting into a skirmish with Dominik and Rey Mysterio stemming from Rey challenging Roman for the Universal title. That match was hinted at being inside Hell in a Cell at the PPV, but for some reason we’re getting it tonight without any stipulations. We’re either getting a non-finish to set up their PPV rematch, or they’ll do Roman vs. Rey quickly and use the rest of the show to set up the title match for Sunday. Well, the third option would be a clean finish tonight and no Roman title defense at Hell in a Cell. Honestly, with how the booking has been lately this could go any number of ways. It probably leaves Smackdown without a Cell match for the event so be prepared for something tonight to get some Smackdown match into the big red structure, if I had to guess it’ll be either Cesaro and Seth Rollins or Bayley and Bianca Belair. The drama between the Usos continued last week, with Roman delivering a wonderful promo to Jimmy about how he needs to be a better big brother to Jey, so we’ll see something continue with those two I imagine. We’ll also get the fifth match between King Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura to conclude their Battle for the Crown. Well anyway, let’s see what Smackdown has in store for us tonight.

We get a recap of last week when Roman powerbombed Dominik Mysterio over the top rope and over the camera presumably onto a crash pad. That said, I don’t fault them for it because that bump would have been awful under any circumstances and there’s no reason to take it when you can edit around it. Commentary welcomes us to the broadcast, the Hell in a Cell structure is set up above the ring and will be lowered for the Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio match. They’re claiming this as the first time a Cell match has happened on broadcast television, which isn’t true but maybe I missed them saying “network” broadcast television which might be accurate. Here comes Rey Mysterio. Rey gets a mic, he says any parent watching knows exactly the pain, hurt, and sadness he feels. He warned Dominik about the risks of the wrestling business, but thankfully Dominik can still walk. Rey recaps last week again, Roman tossed his son over the top ropes to the floor, the same son Rey used to hold when he fell asleep. He wont ever forget or forgive this, he wants his revenge tonight in the Cell. Rey knows Roman accepted on Twitter, but he wants to hear it from Roman’s mouth. No sign of Roman yet, but the Cell structure lowers down. Once the Cell is down Roman’s music hits, and here comes the champion along with Paul Heyman. Roman stays on the stage and gets a mic from Heyman. Roman says they don’t have to do this and that he doesn’t want to hurt Rey. This isn’t his fault, and Rey isn’t ready for this. What Roman did to Dominik last week was PG compared to what he’ll do to Rey tonight, and asks just one time if Rey is sure he wants this. Rey has never been more ready in his life. Roman tells Heyman that he tried this Heyman’s way, tried to be diplomatic, now we do things Roman’s way. That leads to Roman and Heyman exiting while Rey looks around at the Cell structure. Ah, there’s commentary stressing it’s a first in network TV history, which is accurate. Not the strongest opening promo, it just reiterated things we already knew, but Rey can still deliver some babyface fire and Roman can’t really do anything bad at the moment.

We get a video package for Commander Azeez and his Nigerian Nail ahead of his in ring debut when he’ll team with Apollo Crews against Big E and Kevin Owens. And here comes Crews and Azeez. That tag team match will be up after the break.

Big E and Kevin Owens are at gorilla talking with Kayla about how scary Commander Azeez is. But Owens isn’t worried, because Big E is the strongest man in the locker room and a 9 time former tag team champion, Owens couldn’t have asked for a better partner. Big E says Owens is talented. Owens asks if that’s all he gets, Big E says the wound is still fresh. Then Big E fires up in his usual fashion as they head out.

Oh, here’s Sami Zayn because we just need every mid-card guy here. Sami joins commentary.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Big E and Kevin Owens vs. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez

Crews and Big E get us going, Big E catches Crews with a belly to belly suplex, hits a big splash then Owens comes in with a senton. Big E back in as Sami blames everything wrong with his life and the world on Owens. Big E with a back suplex for a near fall. Crews lands a knee to get out of a suplex and tags in Azeez. Azeez with knees and strikes, then a running kick. Big E rolls out of the ring, Azeez follows him then hits a scoop slam on the floor as we head to break.

We come back to Azeez working a headlock on Big E. Azeez lands a suplex and tosses Big E into a corner. Another suplex from Azeez. Big E avoids a jumping elbow, Crews tags in and takes out Owens. Crews lands an enziguri, he and Big E head to the apron but Big E avoids a death valley driver then hits a gordbuster onto the apron. Back in the ring Owens tags in and hits a swanton bomb to Crews but only gets a 2 count. Elbows from Owens, but he runs into a kick, then catches Crews with a pop up powerbomb but Crews kicks out at 2 as Azeez is slow breaking up the pin. Azeez swats Owens down, tags himself in then clotheslines Big E on the outside. Eventually Azeez gets back to the apron, he headbutts Owens but Owens low bridges him though Azeez lands on his feet. Azeez pulls Owens out of the ring and slams him into the ring post. Sami distracts Owens getting back into the ring, and Azeez hits a Nigerian Nail to Owens and pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez won

Rating: 2 stars

Azeez looked really rough, missed a few cues and had no connective tissue to his ring time. Fairly generic stuff otherwise.

Another Nigerian Nail for Owens post match. Sami Zayn heads to gorilla and laughs at Owens not being able to breathe, and says he can do this forever. What he’s referring to is a bit of a mystery.

A video promo for Nakamura and Corbin airs, their match is next after this break. This thing has to be some kind of rib right?

Pearce and Deville are talking in the back and Owens walks in coughing, demanding a match with Sami Zayn. Pearce says he can have his match on Sunday. Now back to the ring. Rick Boogs welcomes us with a guitar solo and introduces Nakamura.

Match #2: Shinsuke Nakamura w/ Rick Boogs vs. King Corbin

Corbin with a roll up, then a knee to the gut. Nakamura avoids a corner rush and lands a kick, sets Corbin up and hits the slingshot German suplex. We’re getting a commercial break, I assume to continue the tradition of these two getting less than 5 minutes of actual match time.

We come back to Corbin working elbows then a modified chin lock. Nakamura fights back up but runs into a Deep Six off the ropes for a near fall. Corbin lands rights while yelling about owning the prop crown. Nakamura over the shoulders of Corbin, lands a backstabber then grabs a sleeper. Corbin fights up, tosses Nakamura down but Nakamura is up with kicks then a Shining Wizard for a near fall. Nakamura has a kick blocked and Corbin hits a German suplex. Nakamura with a headbutt then an STO for his own near fall. Nakamura starts laying in knees to the head on the mat, he sets for the Kinshasa but runs into a lariat from Corbin and both men are down. Corbin again yells about his prop, sets Nakamura on the top rope but Nakamura fights back with strikes, then lands a kick to the head. Nakamura up and hits a diving knee off the second rope, then another one. A third attempt but Corbin catches him, tries a chokeslam but Nakamura lands a knee to the head then hits the Kinshasa to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Shinsuke Nakamura won

Rating: 2.5 stars

These two work rather well together, but between editing, a poorly executed build, and overall slightly clunky layout this didn’t quite click.

Nakamura sits on a throne on the stage area, then Boogs crowns him while Corbin is nearly in tears in the ring. Trust me buddy, you aren’t the only one who’s shed tears over this angle.

In the back Bianca Belair walks around twirling her braid, she and Bayley will have a confrontation after this break.

Post break here comes Belair while we get a recap of last week. Belair wants to tell us how good it felt to laugh at Bayley when Ding Dong, Hello turned into Ding Dong, Goodbye. Just like this Sunday when Bayley can kiss her title aspirations goodbye. She tries to prompt Bayley to come out, but Bayley wont. Belair doesn’t care, more games wont phase her. Bayley’s laughing might have sent her back just a bit in time to all the bullies telling her she couldn’t do anything, but even back then she was so much more than them. She wont let anyone, especially Bayley, define who she is. Belair is loud, proud, and unapologetically herself. She knows Bayley will bring everything she can at Hell in a Cell, but Sunday she wants Bayley inside a Hell in a Cell match. Bayley wont be laughing when Belair takes her by the hair and scrapes her along the cell walls, she’ll make Bayley beg for mercy, and when it’s over and Belair is still champion Bayley definitely wont be laughing. First they try to ignore you, then laugh at you, then try to fight you, and then you win. Bayley’s music hits and here she comes. Bayley swings and misses, we get a brawl then Belair tosses Bayley out of the ring. Belair slams Bayley into the announce table, but when she tries to toss Bayley over the barricade Bayley lands on her feet then uses the hair to slam Belair into the barricade. Back into the ring Bayley hits a running knee to the face. Bayley with a Rose Plant to end the physicality, but she does grab the belt and pose as the screens all switch to the image of Bayley holding the belt. Average promo from Belair, she desperately needs a perspective for her character, and the brawl wasn’t really distinguishable from every other time these two have done this.

We get a recap of the stuff between the Usos and Roman last week. Back in his locker room Roman is preparing for his match when Jimmy walks up. Jimmy thought about what Roman said last week, and thinks Roman was right about them needing to represent by being the best. Jimmy might not agree with everything Roman says, but they’re still blood. Roman asks where Jey is, Jimmy hasn’t heard anything from him all week. Jimmy does say he’ll be there tonight if Roman needs him, Roman needs him to find Jey because they need him. Their family is best when it’s together, he’ll handle business in the ring as usual but wants Jimmy to locate Jey.

Back to the ring, here comes the Alpha Academy which actually has a theme song now. Beardless Otis is still weird looking, but he’ll have a match with Angelo Dawkins after the break.

We come back to Otis and Gable in the ring, and a video highlight of last week when Otis took out Ford. Ford isn’t here this week according to commentary, and here comes Dawkins. As the ref is trying to get Gable out of the ring Gable slaps Dawkins, then gets Dawkins to chase him around and into an Otis clothesline. They toss Dawkins into the ring steps, then back in the ring they hit the discus lariat assisted German suplex. That move is nasty looking, Otis throws a mean lariat when he wants to. I guess the match is off as it never got started.

In the back Rey Mysterio prays ahead of his title shot. In case commentary repeating it hasn’t been enough this is Rey’s first Hell in a Cell match. That reminder sends us to break.

We come back to a recap of last week when Cesaro returned and stripped Rollins out of his Neapolitan inspired suit. In the back Cesaro is with Kayla. She asks about the escalation of his rivalry with Rollins and if it’s gone too far, Cesaro thinks it hasn’t gone far enough. Rollins stomped him on the ramp and put him on a stretcher, he’s worked a long time to get to this point and to earn his chances, Rollins tried to take it away from him. Oh, here’s Rollins. Rollins says he’s not here to fight, they’ll fight Sunday he just came to talk and gets Kayla to hand him her lapel mic. Cesaro and Rollins sit and stare meaningfully at each other. Rollins just came here to say Cesaro disgusts him, and everything he stands for is a disgrace. After last week Cesaro doesn’t deserve a single ounce of respect, and Sunday Rollins is going to him and everyone like him what he deserves when he puts him in his place. Cesaro didn’t think Rollins had it in him to face him man to man, he respects that and everything that Rollins said. Cesaro does respect Rollins as a competitor, he’ll see him Sunday, and gently shoves him backwards over his chair.

Back to ringside, the Cell is down and our main event is next. Rey makes his way to the ring, our main event should start after this break.

Post break Rey is in the ring, and here comes Roman Reigns with a nervous looking Paul Heyman.

Match #3 – WWE Universal Title Match: (c) Roman Reigns w/ Paul Heyman vs. Rey Mysterio

Rey immediately out of the ring and gets a chair, which he uses to smack roman a few times before Roman catches it and then tosses it away. Rey gets a fire extinguisher and sprays Roman, then cracks him with the cannister. Another extinguisher shot from Rey and they move back into the ring. Roman gets caught up on the ropes, Rey yanks on his arm to mess with it, then he gets a tool box and smashes it into Roman’s head as we take a commercial break.

We come back to Rey using a chair on Roman. Roman sits on the apron, Rey with a running drop kick assisted by the chair into Roman’s back. Rey on the apron and choking Roman with the chair. The chair gets put around the neck of Roman and Rey slams him into the Cell wall a few times. With the chair still around Roman’s neck Rey slams him into the ring post. Roman fights back with a headbutt and drives Rey down. Rey avoids a spear attempt and Roman goes through a table that had been set up in a corner of the Cell. Roman lands a knee to the body then an elbow and sends Rey into the ring. Rey kicks Roman in the leg as Roman was getting in, Rey tried a sunset flip powerbomb but Roman stalls that and punches him in the face. Roman wants a powerbomb, Rey fights him with punches and tries a hurricanrana but Roman just swings him into the Cell wall a few times. Roman tosses Rey into the Cell wall again, not quite a lawn dart but still face first, as we head to break.

Back to action and things are in the ring. Roman is trash talking Rey as Rey pulls himself up in the corner. Knees in the corner from Roman, then elbows as well and he tosses Rey across the ring. Roman lands a Superman punch and reminds us that he’s basically Martin Prince’s geode and must be acknowledged. Rey counters a spear with a kick, then hits a hurricanrana and wants a 619 but runs into a right hand from Roman. Roman wants the spear again, but again Rey avoids and this time Rey posts himself, then Rey hits a 619. Rey gets a chair and starts abusing Roman with it before setting the chair on Roman and climbing the ropes. Rey hits a Frog Splash onto the chair and Roman but that hurt both men and Rey can’t cover. Again Rey climbs the ropes, hits a second Frog Splash for a great 2 count. Rey climbs the ropes again, but this time Roman is upright and catches him then powerbombs Rey over the top rope and into the Cell wall. That looks much less dangerous than the one to Dominik because the Cell wall is so close, but Heyman sells this like death on the outside. Roman throws Rey back into the ring, locks up the Guillotine choke (this one is a Ninja Choke if you’re a grappling guy) and Rey has to tap.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Roman Reigns retained the Universal Title

Rating: 3 stars

It’s easy to point out how Rey bumped his ass off for Roman, but Roman was incredibly giving to Rey here. Rey got the bulk of early offense and a great hope spot that I wish had had a live crowd. While the Cell wasn’t necessary for the story and was incredibly shoe horned in, they tried to make the most of it. I’d actually have liked to see the PPV version of this match, there’s some decent chemistry between Roman and Rey.

Post match Jimmy Uso runs down to celebrate with Roman and Heyman. Rey struggles to his feet in the ropes post match, Roman menaces him, then locks up the Ninja choke and tosses Rey down a second time. Roman poses with the belt, and wishes Rey a Happy Fathers Day in just a perfect dick move to end the episode.