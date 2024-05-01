Women’s North American Title Ladder Match Announced For NXT Battleground

The first NXT Women’s North American Champion will be determined in a Ladder Match at NXT Battleground. On Tuesday’s show, NXT GM Ava announced that a six-woman ladder match will take place at NXT Battleground. The competitors will be determined by a set of qualifying matches following an NXT women’s combine that will take place on next week’s show.

The segment saw Jaida Parker, Sol Ruca, Arianna Grace, and Smackdown star Michin all come out and stake their claim for the match. It turned into a brawl that saw the rest of the women’s locker room come out to fight.

The match is the first announced for NXT Battleground, which takes place on June 9th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and will air live on Peacock and WWE Network.