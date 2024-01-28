Women’s Royal Rumble Surprises Include Jade Cargill, Naomi, Jordynne Grace, More

WWE Royal Rumble opened with the women’s Rumble match, which featured several surprise entrants, including the debut of Jade Cargill. She entered at #28 and immediately eliminated Nia Jax.

Meanwhile, Jordynne Grace, the TNA Knockouts champion, made her debut with the company. She entered at #5 and was eliminated later on by Bianca Belair. This is the second time ever a TNA Knockouts champion has been in the Royal Rumble after Mickie James in 2022.

Naomi also made her return to the company after being away from WWE for two years. She left in 2022 and eventually went to TNA, where she just wrestled at Hard to Kill two weeks ago. She entered at #2.

Roxanne Perez from NXT was another surprise, as she entered at #27. Meanwhile, fellow NXT wrestler Tiffany Statton entered at #29.

The final entrant was also a surprise, as Liv Morgan came out at #30 making her return to the ring.

The match is ongoing, and we’ll have the result after it concludes.