Women’s Tag Team Title Match Expected For Clash of Champions, Updated Rumored Card

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that that WWE is likely to add a Women’s tag team title match to Clash of Champions, with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defending against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The PPV happens on September 15th in Charlotte, North Carolina and airs live on WWE Network. Here’s the confirmed card so far:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman

* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods) vs. The Revival

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

* King of the Ring Finals: Elias or Chad Cable vs. Ricochet, Samoa Joe, or Baron Corbin

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado

* Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan