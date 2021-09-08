wrestling / News
Women’s Title Match, #1 Contender’s Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
Franky Monet will get her shot at the NXT Women’s Championship on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Money will get a title shot against Raquel Gonzalez on next week’s show.
In addition, William Regal announced that LA Knight, Kyle O’Reilly, Tommaso Ciampa, and Pete Dunne will compete in a Fatal Four-Way next week to determine Samoa Joe’s next challenger for his NXT Championship.
Next week’s NXT is a return to live events and the first of the brand’s revamp, airing live on USA Network. The updated card is:
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Franky Monet
* #1 Contender’s Match: LA Knight vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Pete Dunne
* The wedding of Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis
