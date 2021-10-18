wrestling / News
Women’s Title Match Announced For NWA By Any Means Necessary
The NWA World Women’s Championship will be on the line at NWA By Any Means Necessary next weekend. The NWA announced on Sunday that Kamille will defend her championship against Kenzie Paige at the October 24th PPV.
The show will take place in Oak Grove, Kentucky, and you can see the updated card below:
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Kenzie Paige
* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Hex vs. Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn
* Steel Cage Match: Jax Dane vs. Crimson
* Judais (with James Mitchell) vs. Sal Rinauro (with Danny Deals)
* Tim Storm vs. TBA
* Da Pope vs. Colby Corino
Oct 24th is HOT!🔥
After her BIG win over @ImChelseaGreen a few weeks ago, the NWA has granted a championship match to @KenziePaige_1‼
Unfortunately, #Kamille is always unimpressed w/ challengers. 👊
Does Kenzie have what it takes⁉
Don't miss it! https://t.co/hCmm1kfxtv 👈 pic.twitter.com/3fs3PLD9YP
— NWA (@nwa) October 13, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Carmella On Emotions Of Being Drafted From WWE SmackDown To Raw, Working With Liv Morgan
- Former WWE Wrestler To Debut For NJPW Strong Next Month (SPOILERS)
- Bret Hart Remembers Drawing Wrestlers In Orgies On Locker Room Blackboard
- Kevin Nash Apologizes to The Rock for How He Treated Him After Coming Back to WWE in 2002