Women’s Title Match Announced For NWA By Any Means Necessary

The NWA World Women’s Championship will be on the line at NWA By Any Means Necessary next weekend. The NWA announced on Sunday that Kamille will defend her championship against Kenzie Paige at the October 24th PPV.

The show will take place in Oak Grove, Kentucky, and you can see the updated card below:

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Kenzie Paige

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Hex vs. Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn

* Steel Cage Match: Jax Dane vs. Crimson

* Judais (with James Mitchell) vs. Sal Rinauro (with Danny Deals)

* Tim Storm vs. TBA

* Da Pope vs. Colby Corino