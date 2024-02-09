wrestling / News
Women’s TV Title Tournament Kicks Off On Next Week’s ROH TV
Ring of Honor will start their tournament to crown an inaugural Women’s TV Champion on next week’s show. It was announced on Thursday’s Honor Club broadcast that the tournament will begin next week. In addition, Dalton Castle will learn the conditions for the match he has been seeking with Johnny TV.
The show airs next Thursday on Honor Club, and the full lineup thus far is below:
* ROH Women’s Television Championship tournament begins
* Johnny TV reveals conditions for match with Dalton Castle
