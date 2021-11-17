wrestling / News
Women’s WarGames Match Set Up For WWE NXT: WarGames
The women will do battle inside the cage at WWE NXT: WarGames next month. On tonight’s episode of NXT, the team of Io Shirai, Zoey Stark, Raquel Gonzalez, and Cora Jade challenged Toxic Attraction and Dakota Kai to a match inside the WarGames cage.
The match was set up when Toxic Attraction came out to attack Gonzalez during her match with Kai. The four beat down Raquel and then Jade when she came to the rescue. Stark, who is currently injured, came out on crutches and handed one to Shirai who ran down to the ring. The babyfaces sent the heels to the outside and then Sharai yelled, “WarGames!” to set up the bout.
No other matches have yet been announced for the show, which takes place on December 5th on Peacock.
💪 💪 💪#WWENXT @RaquelWWE @DakotaKai_WWE pic.twitter.com/cghHpQYUp5
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 17, 2021
Animosity.#WWENXT @DakotaKai_WWE @RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/Iep1u8FIyW
— WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2021
you in danger, girl.#WWENXT @DakotaKai_WWE @RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/fE0hGfvPg2
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 17, 2021
It's all out chaos in the ring!! #WWENXT#NXTWarGames @RaquelWWE @DakotaKai_WWE @WWE_MandyRose @gigidolin_wwe @jacyjaynewwe @CoraJadeWWE @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/VIqr77YZDw
— WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2021
Who's laughing now?#WWENXT @shirai_io @ZoeyStarkWWE @gigidolin_wwe @jacyjaynewwe pic.twitter.com/FRYZdKhIkJ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 17, 2021
"WAAARRRRRRGAAAMMMMEESSSS!"
Music to our ears. #NXTWarGames #WWENXT @shirai_io @CoraJadeWWE @RaquelWWE @WWE_MandyRose @DakotaKai_WWE @gigidolin_wwe @jacyjaynewwe pic.twitter.com/SwQ0NXfebW
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 17, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Top WWE Stars Reportedly Set For Big Mainstream Appearance Ahead Of Survivor Series
- Ruby Soho Expresses Gratitude for AEW, What CM Punk Told Her After Dynamite Went Off-Air
- Bryan Danielson On Thought Process Behind Leaving WWE For AEW, Brie Bella’s Role In His Decision
- Ask 411 Wrestling: Is Ric Flair the First Wrestler to Have a Trademark Bump?