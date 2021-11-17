Women’s WarGames Match Set Up For WWE NXT: WarGames

The women will do battle inside the cage at WWE NXT: WarGames next month. On tonight’s episode of NXT, the team of Io Shirai, Zoey Stark, Raquel Gonzalez, and Cora Jade challenged Toxic Attraction and Dakota Kai to a match inside the WarGames cage.

The match was set up when Toxic Attraction came out to attack Gonzalez during her match with Kai. The four beat down Raquel and then Jade when she came to the rescue. Stark, who is currently injured, came out on crutches and handed one to Shirai who ran down to the ring. The babyfaces sent the heels to the outside and then Sharai yelled, “WarGames!” to set up the bout.

No other matches have yet been announced for the show, which takes place on December 5th on Peacock.