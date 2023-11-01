Women’s World Title Match Announced For AEW Dynamite

Hikaru Shida will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that Shida will defend the title against Willow Nightingale on Wednesday’s show.

The updated lineup for the card, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Willow Nightingale

* Bullet Club Gold vs. MJF & three partners of his choosing

* Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard

* Tony Khan has an important announcement