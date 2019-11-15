World Championship Wrestling (6.10.1989) Review  

-Originally aired June 10, 1989.

Your hosts are Jim Ross and Michael Hayes. Hayes announces that there is a new Fabulous Freebird, and he'll be revealed on Wednesday night at the Clash of the Champions.



RANGER ROSS vs. JIM BRYANT

-They battle it out in the corner while Peanut Head comes to ringside for copious note-taking. Ross dropkicks Bryant over the top and does a cool leap over the top rope to go out there himself.

-Back inside, Bryant throws a clothesline and follows with a series of shoulderblocks, but he runs right into the combat kick for three.

-We go to syndicated TV, where Bob Caudle is interviewing Gary Hart, Great Muta, and Kevin Sullivan, and Missy Hyatt steps in to taunt the three of them. She implies that Hart has a small dick, and Muta calmly spits the green mist in her face and walks off like it ain’t no thing.



GREAT MUTA (with Gary Hart) vs. RAY LLOYD

-Muta is getting a straight-up standing ovation from the Center Stage crowd and they’re still pushing him as a heel.

-Lloyd attacks from behind while Muta is stalling with his rituals, and it looks like an upset in the making, but then Muta connects with a savate kick without even looking and the crowd goes nuts for that. Dropkick sends Lloyd to the floor. Muta perches himself on the top rope and just sits there waiting for Lloyd to get back into the ring before leaping off and giving him a shot to the back of the head. German suplex finishes. My god, this company just cannot figure out what they have with Muta.

-The NWA Top Ten for this week: Terry Funk finally places at #10, but your top 3 are Steamboat, Luger, and Sting.



DICK MURDOCH vs. FRED AVERY

-Murdoch heaves Avery to the floor and posts him. Back in, Murdoch slams him again and again and drops a big elbow for three.

-Signs of change: the “NWA on TBS” banners are gone and so is the NWA ring apron. And there’s a big WCW logo in the stands now.

-Dick Murdoch cuts a long promo where he tries to psychoanalyze Terry Funk. We ALL want the NWA World Title, but dadgum it, nobody tries to maim the champion over it. Terry’s elevator just doesn’t stop on every floor.

MIDNIGHT EXPRESS (with Jim Cornette) vs. LEE SCOTT & KEITH STEINBORN

-Teddy Long heads to ringside and seems to be spoiling for a fight with Jim Cornette. Cornette ignores him while the Express elbows the jobbers around. Enziguiri by Stan Lane and Lee Scott’s had enough. Steinborn tags in while a “Peanut Head” chant goes up in the building. Veg-o-matic finishes.

-Paul E. promises to be a nice guy and lean back during Clash of the Champions and says he will not interfere. The SST doesn’t need that help to beat the Midnight Express.

-We go to some other show, where Jim Ross is interviewing Terry Funk, #10 contender, and announces he’ll be facing #1 Ricky Steamboat at Clash of the Champions. He promises to step on Steamboat’s “pig-nosed half-breed child” if that’s what it takes to get a title shot. And Steamboat, being a family man, comes out to defend is family’s honor.

-All of a sudden, we return to Center Stage and we find out that Lex Luger demanded that the tape be turned off because he has something to say. Luger is apparently US Champion again because he has the belt, but they haven’t said a word about it. Luger says it’s a crock that he doesn’t have interview time scheduled and he’s not even booked Wednesday night. Also, how the hell is Terry Funk even in the top ten when he hasn’t beaten a name wrestler yet? Also, how is Lex Luger not #1 when he has the #2 belt and he spent most of 1988 kicking Ric Flair’s ass? He promises to be at Clash of the Champions on Wednesday, whether he’s booked for it or not.

-Kevin Sullivan cuts a promo on “The Moron Brothers” and says that Boston’s favorite son is coming home for the biggest win of his career at a big house show in July.

KEVIN SULLIVAN & CAPTAIN MIKE ROTUNDA vs. DEWAYNE BRUCE & MARK SMITH

-Sullivan attacks Smith with a series of chops while the “We Want Steiner” chant goes up. Rotunda comes in with a double underhook, which would normally finish, but he lets Sullivan have the honors with a double stomp. Steiners head in for a surprise attack afterward.

-Wild Bill Irwin cuts a promo, promising to take the TV Title and then crack a whip across Sting’s back.



WILD BILL IRWIN vs. MIKE JUSTICE

-Irwin slams Justice and stomps him. JR suspects that there’s something not okay about Irwin’s snakeskin boots while Irwin suplexes him. Attempted leapfrog ends up going really badly for Irwin, and he gives Justice a boot to the face to just end it. He whips Justice after the bell.

WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINAL: DYNAMIC DUDES vs. NEW ZEALAND MILITIA

-Rip Morgan and Jack Victory are being repackaged AGAIN. Dear god, cut your losses.

-Dudes get off to a hot start, but Morgan boots Shane Douglas and slams him down. Legdrop by Morgan, and in comes Jack Victory. Even Michael Hayes is busting on the heels for changing gimmicks all the time. All four men end up in the ring. Johnny gets cleared from the ring and the Militia hits a double backbreaker on Shane. But apparently they’ve lost track of who the legal man actually is, because Johnny just slips in and rolls up Morgan for three. Militia beats the Dudes to death with a boomerang…yes, a boomerang…after the match.



SAMOAN SWAT TEAM (with Paul E. Dangerously) vs. BUCK SIEGLER & RANDY ROSE

-Pretty big demotion for Randy, but they play up Paul E. still being scared to death of him. Samu takes Siegler’s head off with a crescent kick and a dropkick. Splash off the top rope finishes, and pineapples get smashed against faces.

-Jim Cornette promises that Paul E. is going to be reduced to a fruit salad at Clash of the Champions.

-Teddy Long says he’ll have two surprises on Wednesday night. One is Norman (so he’s not a surprise, Teddy) and the other he won’t tell us about.

STEINER BROTHERS vs. THE RAIDER & SNAKE BROWN

-Rick’s nerdy fan shows off her sign that Kevin Sullivan tore up, and Rick gives her his very own Michigan jacket. Aww…

-Steiners clear the ring. Snake Brown just gets every kind of suplex from both Steiners and it’s an easy three-count. Sullivan and Rotunda hit the ring afterward and we have a crazy brawl to close the show.