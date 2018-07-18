Quantcast

 

World Class Revolution Signs Jose Canseco

July 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
According to Sports Illustrated, World Class Revolution Pro Wrestling (the same company that “signed” former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham) has signed 54-year-old former baseball player Jose Canseco to a contract. World Class Revolution CEO Jerry Bostic commented…

“Professional wrestling and our other avenues of business have enabled us to start becoming a multimedia company which has always been our goal. We’re starting to effectively combine pop culture with our wrestling product and we’re seeing great results thus far and we’re just getting started.”

