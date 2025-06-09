World Tag Team Title Match Officially Set For AAA Triplemanía Regia

The World Tag Team Championship four-way match for AAA Triplemanía Regia is officially set. Lucha Libre AAA announced on Monday that Sansón & Forastero will defend the titles against Psycho Clown & Pagano, Los Garza from WWE, and the Nemeth Brothers from TNA. The match was previously advertised as Los Garza challenging the champions on their own.

The updated lineup for the show, which takes place on June 15th from Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, is:

* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match: Lady Flammer vs. Dalys vs. Lady Shani

* AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: Sansón & Forastero vs. Los Garza vs. The Nemeth Brothers vs. Psycho Clown & Pagano

* La Parka, Octagón Jr. & Laredo Kid vs. Los Vipers

* Niño Hamburguesa, Mr. Iguana & El Fiscal vs. Tokyo Bad Boys