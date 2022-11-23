wrestling / News

WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode 11 Preview Clip & Lineup

November 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Three, Two, One, WOW - Women of Wrestling episode 11 Image Credit: WOW - Women of Wrestling

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a new preview for this weekend’s show. Here’s the preview clip and upcoming lineup:

* BK Rhythm & Glitch The Gamer vs. Keta Rush and Kandi Krush
* Commander Sahara Spars vs. The Disciplinarian w/ Samantha Smart
* Triple Threat Tag Team Elimination Match: Holidead & Chainsaw vs. Tonga Twins vs. Sweet Heat

