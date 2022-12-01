wrestling / News
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode 12 Preview Clip & Lineup
December 1, 2022 | Posted by
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a new preview for this weekend’s show. Here’s the preview clip and upcoming lineup:
* Adriana Gambino & Gigi Gianni vs. Stephy Slays & Keta Rush
* Tiki Chamorro vs. Glitch the Gamer
* GI Jane vs. BK Rhythm
* Tormenta and Wrecking Ball w/ Sophia Lopez vs. Leia Makoa and Princess Aussie
