WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode 12 Preview Clip & Lineup

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a new preview for this weekend’s show. Here’s the preview clip and upcoming lineup:

* Adriana Gambino & Gigi Gianni vs. Stephy Slays & Keta Rush

* Tiki Chamorro vs. Glitch the Gamer

* GI Jane vs. BK Rhythm

* Tormenta and Wrecking Ball w/ Sophia Lopez vs. Leia Makoa and Princess Aussie