WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode 12 Preview Clip & Lineup

December 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WOW - Women of Wrestling, Episode 112 image Image Credit: WOW

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a new preview for this weekend’s show. Here’s the preview clip and upcoming lineup:

* Adriana Gambino & Gigi Gianni vs. Stephy Slays & Keta Rush
* Tiki Chamorro vs. Glitch the Gamer
* GI Jane vs. BK Rhythm
* Tormenta and Wrecking Ball w/ Sophia Lopez vs. Leia Makoa and Princess Aussie

