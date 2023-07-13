wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 44 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 43. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:
* Keta Rush vs. BK Rhythm
* Las Bandidas vs. Chantilly Chella and Foxxy Fierce
* Tormenta vs. Robbie Rocket
* Tiki Chamorro and The Tonga Twins vs. The Monsters of Madness (Chainsaw, Holidead, and Siren the Voodoo Doll)
EPISODE 44: “Summoning The Monsters” WOW’s opening battle is a singles match with one of the fastest wrestlers in WOW, Keta Rush as she takes on rapper, BK Rhythm. Plus, Las Bandidas have a fire beneath them that has propelled them to victory time after time, but can Chantilly Chella and Foxxy Fierce extinguish that fire? Then we’ll see the Luchadoras sensation Tormenta in singles competition against the scrappy Robbie Rocket! The Main Event is a 3-person match up with the might of the Island Dynasty, Tiki Chamorro and Tonga Twins, Kona and Kaoz, wrestling the Monsters of Madness, Chainsaw, Holidead, and Siren The Voodoo Doll.
