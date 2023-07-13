WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 44 Preview Clip & Synopsis

– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 43. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:

* Keta Rush vs. BK Rhythm

* Las Bandidas vs. Chantilly Chella and Foxxy Fierce

* Tormenta vs. Robbie Rocket

* Tiki Chamorro and The Tonga Twins vs. The Monsters of Madness (Chainsaw, Holidead, and Siren the Voodoo Doll)