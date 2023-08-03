WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 47 Preview Clip & Synopsis

– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released a preview clip pand lineup for this weekend’s episode 47. You can see the synopsis, card and video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:

* Las Bandidas w/ Sophia Lopez vs. Jennifer Florez and Stephy Slays

* Kandi Krush vs. GI Jane

* Keta Rush vs. Fury

* WOW Tag Team Championships No. 1 Contender’s Match: Reina Del Rey and Wrecking Ball vs. The Tonga Twins