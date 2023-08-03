wrestling / News
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 47 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released a preview clip pand lineup for this weekend’s episode 47. You can see the synopsis, card and video below for the episode, which airs this weekend in syndication:
* Las Bandidas w/ Sophia Lopez vs. Jennifer Florez and Stephy Slays
* Kandi Krush vs. GI Jane
* Keta Rush vs. Fury
* WOW Tag Team Championships No. 1 Contender’s Match: Reina Del Rey and Wrecking Ball vs. The Tonga Twins
EPISODE 47: “Leaving It All In The Ring” After weeks of domination, two tag teams battle for the #1 contender’s spot for the WOW Tag Team Championships. Will it be Reina Del Rey and Wrecking Ball or the Tonga Twins? Find out in our Main Event! Opening the broadcast will be The World’s Greatest Attorney, Sophia Lopez leading her Las Bandidas into battle against fan favorites, Jennifer Florez and Stephy Slays. Then two of the toughest competitors WOW has ever seen, Kandi Krush and GI Jane will meet in an absolute brawl of a singles match! The Bully Buster, Keta Rush steps in the ring one-on-one with Fury. Can Keta overcome the odds of Fury having her Heavy Metal Sisters at ringside?
