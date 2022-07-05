wrestling / News

WOW – Women Of Wrestling Issues Casting Call For Fans At Next Week’s Tapings

July 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WOW – Women of Wrestling has issued a casting call of extras to play the roles of fans for next week’s TV tapings. PWInsider reports that the promotion is casting “fun and energetic extras” to play fans at the LA tapings on July 13th through the 15.

The gig pays $40 per taping and will last from 5 PM to 10 PM PT, taking place in “downtown Los Angeles.” Those interested can submit via Casting Networks if they are a member.

