WrestleCade 2021 Results: Malakai Black Faces Buddy Matthews, More

WrestleCade held its 2021 supershow in North Carolina on Saturday, featuring Malakai Black and Buddy Mathews in the main event. You can see the results from the show below, per Cagematch.net:

* CW Anderson, JB Cole, Preston Quinn & White Mike defeated The Dawsons (Dave Dawson & Zane Dawson), Brad Attitude & Mik Drake

* The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) defeated The Blondes Of Bollywood (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra)

* AML Title Match: Caprice Coleman (c) defeated Dirty Dango

* Myron Reed, Rich Swann & TIM defeated Andrew Everett, Colby Corino & Matt Cross

Oh how I’ve missed Andrew Everett #WrestleCade pic.twitter.com/GfSlVLnBBt — Everything Pro Wrestling 🙂 (@Aregularindyfan) November 27, 2021

* George South defeated Heath

* PCO defeated Erick Redbeard

* Jay Lethal defeated Matt Cardona

Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal doing the #RicFlair strut at #WrestleCade 2021! pic.twitter.com/nbrqgSkZ1W — Patrick at WrestleCade (@YellowManPA) November 27, 2021

* Shane Taylor won a battle royal.

* Thunder Rosa defeated Deonna Purrazzo and Mercedes Martinez

* Matt Hardy defeated Nzo

* Malakai Black defeated Buddy Matthews