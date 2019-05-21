WrestleCircus Announces Lineup For Big Top Revival Show Next Month

– WrestleCircus announced the card for their “Big Top Revival” show on 6/23/19 in Austin, Texas at 800 Congress (per Wrestling With Demons). The event will be broadcast free and live on Twitch as well at 8 pm EST.

* Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Will Allday vs. Anthony Greene vs. Alex Gracia

* Orange Cassidy vs. Peter Avalon

* Teddy Hart vs. Daga vs. Myron Reed vs. Aerostar

* Tag Tag Champions Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. The Riegel Twins vs. Private Party

* Jake Atlas vs. JT Dunn vs. Dezmond Xavier

* NWA National Champion Colt Cabana vs. Colin Delaney

* Sideshow Champion Gentleman Jervis vs. Sami Callihan

* Ringmaster Champion Scorpio Sky vs. Tessa Blanchard