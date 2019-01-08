Note on Original Raw Women’s Title Match Plans for Royal Rumble and Rumored Match for WrestleMania 35

– Speaking on the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio (via WrestlingInc.com), Dave Meltzer stated that WWE changed the plans for the scheduled Raw women’s title match at this month’s Royal Rumble event. According to Meltzer, WWE originally planned to have Ronda Rousey face Charlotte Flair in a rematch from Survivor Series. Meltzer also discussed the rumors plans for the Raw women’s title at WrestleMania 35.

Rousey previously won the match against Flair at Survivor Series due to disqualification due to Flair attacking Rousey with a kendo stick. However, the theme of Survivor Series last November was Smackdown vs. Raw matches. The report doesn’t indicate how Flair, who is currently on Smackdown, would’ve moved to Raw to get booked into a title match against Rousey.

Ultimately, WWE apparently decided against the idea. Instead, a Rousey vs. Sasha Banks match for the Raw women’s title was booked for the event.

Also, the idea within WWE is that they are rumored to book a Triple Threat match between Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch that could happen at WrestleMania 35. That match is apparently still “under consideration.” Additionally, the report indicates that a Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey match could still happen at the pay-per-view event before WrestleMania 35.

The 2019 Royal Rumble event is set for Sunday, January 27. The event will be held at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The card will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.