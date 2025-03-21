Will Ospreay, Dustin Rhodes and More Pay Tribute to Homicide After Retirement

Homicide wrestled his final match last night and the wrestling world continues to pay tribute to the former ROH World Champion. That includes Will Ospreay, Dustin Rhodes and others.

Congrats to #Homicide on his retirement. He has had an outstanding career and is one of the best in the biz. Congrats man 🤘🏼

One of my favorite photos from ROH, from a match that was so special between two legends.

This moment to me signified what Ring of Honor was all about, and I couldn’t have been more proud to call it my home.

Thank you for paving the way Homicide, Happy Retirement! pic.twitter.com/hTnYQupr8m

— Black Sabre Jr. 🍔 (@CheeseburgerROH) March 21, 2025