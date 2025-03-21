wrestling / News
Will Ospreay, Dustin Rhodes and More Pay Tribute to Homicide After Retirement
Homicide wrestled his final match last night and the wrestling world continues to pay tribute to the former ROH World Champion. That includes Will Ospreay, Dustin Rhodes and others.
THANK YOU.
I LOVE YOU.
187 FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/fHWNjTbMGt
— Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) March 21, 2025
It was a privilege boss.
Thank you Homicide. pic.twitter.com/Jqf7LdROLm
— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) March 21, 2025
Congrats to #Homicide on his retirement. He has had an outstanding career and is one of the best in the biz. Congrats man 🤘🏼
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 20, 2025
One of my favorite photos from ROH, from a match that was so special between two legends.
This moment to me signified what Ring of Honor was all about, and I couldn’t have been more proud to call it my home.
Thank you for paving the way Homicide, Happy Retirement! pic.twitter.com/hTnYQupr8m
— Black Sabre Jr. 🍔 (@CheeseburgerROH) March 21, 2025
Homicide is a real one. Bummed to see him go, but health for your family is the most important thing.
Thanks for everything you’ve done, and all the times we’ve tagged. https://t.co/O4KNKjcqgX
— Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) March 20, 2025
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Planning Huge Women’s Title Bout, Possibly for Dynasty
- Jeff Jarrett Thinks The Final Nail In The OG TNA Was When AJ Styles Left
- Goldberg Says He Should Have Been Less Protective Of His Character, Talks Potential Retirement Opponents
- Lex Luger Recalls Becoming Paralyzed, Being Found By Diamond Dallas Page