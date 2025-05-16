Wrestling Central Channel Set to Launch on Roku Channel With NWA, WOW and More

Variety reports that a new live FAST channel called Wrestling Central is set to launch on The Roku Channel app, featuring the NWA, WOW and more. The channel comes from Paramount Global Content Distribution. It will include classic episodes, never-before-seen matches, specials and documentaries.

Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer, Paramount and president, Republic Pictures, said: “This new FAST Channel premiering exclusively on The Roku Channel from two of the most exciting wrestling promotions will offer fans an exclusive and unique destination to catch both new, action-packed matches along with hundreds of hours of classic library content.“