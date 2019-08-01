Wrestling Industry Reacts to Passing of Harley Race

– After the announcement of the death of wrestling legend, world champion and Hall of Famer Harley Race, the wrestling industry paid tribute to the icon and Hall of Famer on Twitter. You can read some of the reactions from the likes of Hulk Hogan, Ted DiBiase, Sgt. Slaughter, William Regal, Booker T, and many more from across the wrestling world below.

Today the world lost one of the toughest men ever to walk God's green earth. RIP Harley Race!

8X NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. The entire sport of professional wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Harley. pic.twitter.com/rEiHknbYn1 — NWA (@nwa) August 1, 2019

RIP HARLEY,love you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 1, 2019

AEW is saddened to learn that Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer Harley Race has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Ik29DwZIQ4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 1, 2019

RIP to one of the greatest performers there ever was. He was a friend. You will be missed #HarleyRace #RIP — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) August 1, 2019

"What's your finish? ….I'll move!"

Harley Race — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) August 1, 2019

On January 25th 1993 in met a great man who became a great friend and mentor. A proper man in and out of the ring. One of the true greats. Harley Race passed today. I will be forever grateful for the time I’ve spent with him. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 1, 2019

Rest In Peace to a true king, Harley Race. #RIPHarley #HarleyRace — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) August 1, 2019

#RIP Harley Race. This is why we should not throw the term Legend around freely. It needs to be saved for people like Harley who truly are. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 1, 2019

RIP Harley Race. In a day and age where real men seem to be an endangered species, he embodied every bit of the word “real” in and out of the ring. A rough, tough man and a gentleman. Honored to have known him. Godspeed. #RIPHarley — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) August 1, 2019

The Hart family loves you forever King Harley Race. Grateful I got to tell you what you meant to my grandfather Stu Hart, who adored you. My thoughts and prayers to Harley’s family today🙏 pic.twitter.com/t5PqOJW0Lx — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 1, 2019

Learning under Harley Race at his school in Eldon, MO, in our early years, will forever be a career highlight. Thank you, Harley. @8XNWAChampion ❤️ 🙏🏽 #RIPHarleyRace pic.twitter.com/42G0ZQbPzU — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) August 1, 2019

Rest in Peace to the legendary Harley Race….. — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) August 1, 2019

So Sad To Hear Harley Race Has Passed😔Wonderful Man That I Admired & Loved❤️He Taught Me So Much In & Out of The Squared Circle #RIP Champ🙏🏻 — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) August 1, 2019

IMPACT Wrestling is saddened to hear of the passing of Harley Race. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/OZp5KPh48F — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 1, 2019

So sorry to hear about one of the TRUE GREATS, Harley Race passing away.

He was one of my hero’s for many reasons.

There will never be another one like him!!

My condolences to his family, friends and fans. — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) August 1, 2019

You mean the world to us boss. All of the love in hearts we have for you. Thanks for everything you've ever done for us in our lives. HARLEY RACE💙 pic.twitter.com/e8Ff9Okjov — Ace Steel (@acesofsteel) August 1, 2019

One of the most influential wrestlers of all time, and someone that literally everybody talks about with nothing but reverence and respect. Rest In Peace Harley Race. — Ligero (@Ligero1) August 1, 2019

RIP Harley Race. IMO one of the greatest. Did everything slightly different and had the ability to make everything and anyone look incredible. Innovative wrestler that was way ahead of his era. — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) August 1, 2019

One if the true pioneers of displaying toughness, skill, talent, credibility & physicality in a wrestling ring. That’s who #HarleyRace was…complete Champion, Legend, Icon. #RIP pic.twitter.com/quiN1Z5WfM — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) August 1, 2019

RIP Harley Race pro wrestling lost one of the all time greats today! #HarleyRace pic.twitter.com/NloZZWQVry — Bad Guy (@Dylan_Bostic) August 1, 2019

Saddened to hear the news of Harley Race’s passing. The entire wrestling community mourns with his family and friends. #RIPHarleyRace 🙏🏼 — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) August 1, 2019

King Harley Race has passed away! Rest In Peace! He was a good man! — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) August 1, 2019

The wrestling world has lost another legend and I have lost a dear friend and mentor. RIP Harley Race. You are loved and will be very much missed. https://t.co/KDJzcQY2sI — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) August 1, 2019