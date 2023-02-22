– Wrestling Revolver has announced the details for the upcoming DRIP LIVE event scheduled for Saturday, March 4 in Clive, Iowa. The card will be broadcast live on FITE TV and FITE+ and will feature talent from NJPW, AEW, Impact Wrestling and more. Here’s the full announcement:

Wrestling Revolver brings DRIP to Des Moines with international and TV wrestling talent!

ProWrestlingRevolver.com – The Wrestling Revolver returns with its high flying, hard hitting action with DRIP LIVE on FITETV and FITE+ from the Horizon Events Center, 2100 NW 100th Street in Clive, Iowa on Saturday, March 4 featuring international and televised wrestling talent from New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW World), All Elite Wrestling (TNT, TBS), IMPACT Wrestling (AXS), and more!

Former Ring of Honor World champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Japanese star KUSHIDA.

In an Iowa Street Fight for the Revolver World championship, IMPACT Wrestling star Steve Maclin defends against former IMPACT and Revolver World champion Rich Swann.

Revolver World Tag champions, New Japan and IMPACT Wrestling’s Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) w/ Gia Miller defend against Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz) and SGC (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice).

Former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star Johnny Revolver (aka John Morrison) vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Ninja Mack.

Revolver Remix champion Alex Shelley defends against former Revolver World champion Matthew Palmer.

In a no disqualification, six person, intergender match, IMPACT Wrestling’s “Death Dollz” (Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, JesSICKa) take on The Unit (former Revolver World champion JT Dunn, Tyler Matrix, Logan James with Phil Stamper).

In a lucha three-way dance, New Japan’s Rocky Romero vs. former IMPACT Wrestling X Division champion Jake Crist vs. former WWE 24/7 champion and current MLW World Middleweight champion Lince Dorado.

Former WWE star Dirty Dango (formerly known as Fandango) takes on Dad the Dad.

Iowa Hawkeye football player 1 Called Manders takes on Crash Jaxon in a Hoss Fight.

On Thursday, March 2 and 6:30 p.m., you can join some of the stars of Wrestling Revolver in a No Mercy Tournament, for free, for a chance to win prizes, including free DRIP tickets at Up-Down, 500 E Locust Street in Des Moines, Iowa.