Wrestling REVOLVER Unreal Results 5.31.25: Myron Reed Has Injury Scare, More

Wrestling REVOLVER held its Unreal show on Saturday night, with Myron Reed suffering an injury scare in the main event. The show took place from Richmond, Illinois and aired on Triller TV; you can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Revolver Remix Championship Match: Jake Crist def. Alan Angels

* Jessicka Havok def. Katie Arquette

* Revolver World Tag Team Championship Match: Alpha Sig def. Bang & Matthews and Latinos Most Wanted

* Retro Jake’s Street Fight: Krule def. Matthew Justice

* Sudden Death Scramble: Jeffrey John def. Juni Underwood, Nathan Davis, Bigg Pound, Derek Dillinger, Ryan Matthias, Eric Fallen, & Rachel Armstrong

* Damian Chambers def. BDE

* Ace Austin def. Joe Alonzo

* Revolver World Championship Match: Myron Reed fought Dante Leon to a no-contest when Reed takes a scary fall to the outside of the ring and was knocked out. Revolver noted after the show that Reed was examined at a hospital and released without serious damage.

